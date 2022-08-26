‘Love Island USA’ Fans Say Deb’s Rejection of Jesse Was ‘Brutal’

Love Island USA shows couples becoming exclusive as season 4 comes to a close. But Deborah “Deb” Chubb and Jesse Bray aren’t falling in line. Fans are talking about their brutal rejection moment.

Deb rejected Jesse on ‘Love Island USA’

Only one way to move forward: by putting pride to the side and not looking back #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/9vjCkxhsZL — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 26, 2022

Episode 34 showed the cast taking care of baby dolls. But once that was over, Deb and Jesse had a serious conversation.

“I really want you to know what we do have I do value that, and I think it’s something really special. And I come in here, and I didn’t think that I would fall for somebody so hard,” he told her.

“I am ready for a commitment,” he continued. “I am 100 percent invested in you. I think I do really want you to be my girlfriend.”

Deb replied, “I don’t know if I’m like ready for something like that serious. We always moved at such a different pace than everybody in here. Like that just shows we don’t need to put a label on anything right away.”

She continued, “Like honestly, I would love to be your girlfriend one day. Like that would be amazing, but for me, I just think we need more time on the outside to see how it goes. I just wanna be realistic as possible.”

Jesse admitted to feeling rejected in his interview. “She just doesn’t see it in me,” he added.

He told her this doesn’t make or break it for him and values their friendship. So they might at least be friends in the end.

Fans said the moment was brutal

Fans had a lot to say about the moment on Reddit. “Watching someone get rejected on live television was way harder than I anticipated it to be,” someone commented.

“Right in the feels. Was really tough to watch,” another fan replied.

“Got damn, seeing Jesse get slammed twice, first Casa Amor and now this, this sh*t is brutal! Hard to watch for real,” one fan wrote.

Some fans pointed out that Deb could have gone along with it to win. “Yes, but I also just feel super proud of Deb for not agreeing to being official just because of the pressure of the cameras and America’s vote,” one person noted.

“Well at least we know Deb is NOT in it for the money,” another commenter added.

Some fans still think Jesse and Deb are in a better spot than other couples. “Even if Deb said no to being official, her and Jesse are still wayyyyyy further along in a couple than Phoebe and Chad,” one comment reads.

What does this mean for Deb and Jesse’s future?

Deb has repeatedly said that she feels like something is missing from her relationship with Jesse. Sadly, she hasn’t explained this to Jesse as she does with the other women. They won’t become official until she feels like something changes outside of the villa.

But it looks like fans still support them and other couples in the villa. They probably won’t win the season but will get some support in the finale.

