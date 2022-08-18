‘Love Island USA’ Fans Think Courtney’s Relationships Have Something in Common

Love Island USA fans have influence over the game. Courtney Boerner took America’s last vote as a message and reacted strongly to it. This is what fans have to say about her relationships having something in common.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Episode 27.]

Who did Courtney Boerner previously couple up with on ‘Love Island USA’?

Courtney started the season coupled up with Felipe Gomes. But she made a connection with Bryce Fins after he entered the villa. She coupled up with Bryce because she felt like they connected on a deeper level. Felipe was dumped.

Bryce and Courtney didn’t last either. She wanted him to be more passionate with her at night. The stylist also felt like she couldn’t talk to him without him getting defensive, so she had Zeta Morrison join their conversation.

The islanders were split up for Casa Amor. That’s where she met Chad Robinson, and she brought him back to the villa.

‘Love Island USA’ fans think Courtney is dumping men because of America

Courtney is officially over the shapes! What do you think of the line she's drawing?

The Aug. 18 episode showed Courtney and Chad at the bottom of the vote. “I just don’t understand why we were in the bottom,” Courtney told him. “God, I’m just so tired of being in the bottom.”

She later said, “I feel good with you. But now I feel different because like I think we’re on different pages.” The stylist said in her interview, “I think America’s like trying to show me that like my couplings are going in a different way than I think it is.”

Chad did show interest in Phoebe Siegel. Courtney gave him an ultimatum to either be solely focused on her, or they could be single. The episode ended with him telling returning islander Mackenzie Dipman that he’s interested in getting to know her. Reddit fans shared their reaction to Courtney’s theory about the votes.

“Has Courtney been dumping guys bc she thinks America doesn’t like them for her????” one fan asked. “It would explain why she dumps people right after a vote.”

“I think so,” someone else answered. “Seems like it,” another person agreed.

“Yikes. Courtney is letting this get to her. It’s def not one sided from our POV,” a fan claimed.

Other fans wrote that the episode showed another side of Courtney. “The real Courtney is poking out a little bit, but she’s also trying to mask it with giggles,” someone wrote.

“Courtney’s giggles are like when you add ‘lol’ to the end of a serious text,” another person joked.

Will Courtney end up single again?

We are hereby calling to order a meeting of the Bad Bitch Association.

Things aren’t looking good for Courtney. Chad doesn’t seem ready at all to throw away his options. She said she doesn’t want to get to know new men if they come but will if Chad won’t focus on her.

For now, the men have the upper hand with Mackenzie. But maybe some new men will come to give Courtney another chance at love.

