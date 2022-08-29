‘Love Island USA’ Finale: Deb Asks Jesse to Be Exclusive

Love Island USA resulted in multiple couples. But Deb Chubb waited until the last minute to take the next step with Jesse Bray.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 finale.]

Deb questioned her relationship with Jesse

They played some games, but they're both taking home a prize! #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/CJLn7KRNVm — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 29, 2022

RELATED: ​​Why ‘Love Island USA’ Fans Are Suspicious of Jeff and Nadjha’s Relationship

As the season started to wrap up, multiple couples became exclusive. But Deb started seeing problems with her relationship with Jesse.

She told multiple women she felt like something was missing. But she admitted there was nothing wrong with Jesse.

Episode 34 showed Jesse pulling Deb for a chat. “I am ready for a commitment,” he told her. “I am 100 percent invested in you. I think I do really want you to be my girlfriend.”

Deb was honest about how she felt. “I don’t know if I’m like ready for something like that serious. We always moved at such a different pace than everybody in here. Like that just shows we don’t need to put a label on anything right away,” she said. “Like honestly, I would love to be your girlfriend one day. Like that would be amazing, but for me, I just think we need more time on the outside to see how it goes. I just wanna be realistic as possible.”

Deb and Jesse become exclusive in the ‘Love Island USA’ finale

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray | Photo by: Casey Durkin/Peacock

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’ Alum Reveals Show Secrets From Phones to a ‘Magic Cabinet’

Deb and Jesse had their final date at a private carnival. Jesse told her she’s been patient with him. “You told me you weren’t ready in the nicest way possible,” he said. “I’m so happy we know where we are and where we stand and what we’re doing. I know it’s been tough. I don’t want you to feel pressure.”

“And I do like you,” Deb said. “And I don’t wanna lose you, and that’s when I was like, why am I complicating everything? I thought hard and long, and I think I was scared in the moment.”

Jesse admitted to being scared she would hurt him. “Maybe I am running,” Deb said. She later said, “I really would like to be exclusive if that’s something you still want.” Jesse asked her to be his girlfriend, and she said yes.

Who won season 4 of ‘Love Island USA’?

So much LOVE to our winners and all of our Islanders! ❤️‍?#LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/zRHHqW8Lls — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 29, 2022

The other couples in the finale are Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell, and Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison. Those couples had already become exclusive, so Jesse and Deb trailed behind them.

Fans vote for their favorite couple to get the $100,000 prize. The couple in third place is Deb and Jesse. They said they felt good about their experience. Second place is Sydney and Isaiah, meaning the winners are Zeta and Timmy.

“I just feel so, so blessed to have walked in here and have such an amazing experience,” Zeta said. “And to have this happen, it’s just it’s beyond me, honestly.” Zeta and Timmy were given envelopes to figure out if they’ll share the money or if someone would keep it. She got the $100,000 envelope but shared the money with Timmy. Zeta previously said she could see herself marrying Timmy one day. Fans will have to keep up with them to see if that’ll happen.

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’: Courtney Calls Isaiah ‘Insensitive’ to Sydney After Tweet Challenge