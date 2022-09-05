‘Love Island USA’: How Much Does Production Affect the Show? Islanders Speak Out

As Love Island USA is a reality dating show, it’s easy to believe the drama and romance between the Islanders are manufactured. Season 4 fan favorites and OG cast members Deb Chubb and Zeta Morrison shared their experience with the producers in a recent Instagram question and answer, revealing how much they affect the group. Casa Amor bombshell Tigerlily Cooley has also opened up about her short-lived time on the show, noting that she disappeared from episodes after having an “uncomfortable” encounter with an unnamed Islander.

Zeta Morrison and Deb Chubb discuss the production’s influence on the ‘Love Island USA’ cast members

Following their time on Love Island USA Season 4, OG Islanders Zeta Morrison and Deb Chubb broadcasted live on Instagram to talk to their fans and answer questions.

In a clip posted to Reddit, the reality personalities revealed how much influence production has on them. Zeta explained that while producers speak with you, they leave your decisions up to you.

Deb agreed, adding that they’re “on your side” and tend to “push you.” She explained that she had difficulty standing up for herself and noticed she found herself in situations in which she had to.

According to Zeta, even though they are producers and have a job to do, they can’t “force” anyone to do anything.

Zeta thinks the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 producers were ‘fair’

She also gave the crew behind Love Island “kudos,” calling them “fair” even though they have a story to tell.

Deb clarified that producers want to know about certain conversations so they can help the camera operators out, not to influence anyone or change their minds.

When asked how much of it is edited, Zeta pointed out that “it’s a show” they all willingly signed up for. However, she added that no one could use anything that’s not given to them.

Finally, the London native admitted they aren’t allowed to “speak freely” about everything that goes on behind the scenes as the show has to “keep the magic of production.”

Tigerlily Cooley reported a bad experience with production during her time on the show

While Deb and Zeta had a good experience with the production, others did not. For example, Tigerlily Cooley claimed she was “slut shamed” by an unnamed Islander for rejecting his “sexual advancements” after he repeatedly crossed her boundaries.

According to Tigerlily, the show responded by erasing her from future episodes, with the final clip of her sleeping alone in the Hideaway Suite.

The former Islander went on to accuse the production of blocking her from attending the reunion and access to post-show opportunities.

Although she hasn’t named the person, many viewers presumed she referred to Jeff Christian as the two connected during Casa Amor before he abruptly announced his dedication to current partner Nadjha Day. Additionally, she has since “liked” comments from followers, seemingly confirming his identity. Love Island USA Season 4 is available to watch on Peacock.

