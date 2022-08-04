‘Love Island USA’: Will Isaiah Leave Sydney for Kat?

Love Island USA Season 4 already had its first hideaway. But will the couple already be torn apart? Isaiah Campbell is tested when new women come to the villa.

‘Love Island USA’ gets new arrivals that will test Isaiah

Episode 14 showed Andy Voyen and Bria Bryant going home. Three people replaced them.

Nadja is 23 years old and is looking for love. Kat is 21 years old and wants a real man. Jared is 23 years old and claims the other men are “little boys.”

Nadja had her dinner date with Jeff Christian Jr., Kat had hers with Isaiah, and Jared had his with Mady McLanahan. Isaiah will have dinner with Nadja, Jared picked Deborah “Deb” Chubb, and Kat picked Chazz Bryant.

Kat revealed to Isaiah that she made mukbang videos. Isaiah told her he’s been in just one relationship before, and she’s never been in one. She asked if he was comfortable talking to other people, and he answered, “Yeah, for sure.”

Sydney Paight said she wants to be the first person to know if Isaiah likes someone else. She cried while watching their date on the balcony.

Will Isaiah leave Sydney for Kat on ‘Love Island USA’?

Episode 14 ended with a teaser for tomorrow’s episode. The three dates with the new bombshells will continue. Jared tells Deb he’s not sure Jesse Bray is the right one for her.

But more importantly, Sydney and Isaiah have an important conversation after the new girls make it clear they’re interested in him. “I feel like if three dudes walk in and you feel something with someone,” he told Sydney. “Yes.”

“Well, you can’t speak for me,” Sydney said. “I know,” he replied. “I’m saying a little bit, right?” She later talks about this interaction with the girls. “Don’t put words in my mouth because you don’t know,” she said while crying.

“Let’s f*ck some sh*t up since you want to sit here and be a petty little b*tch,” Sereniti Springs said.

Fans notice Isaiah likes Kat

Fans shared their reactions to the episode on Reddit. They weighed in on Isaiah’s situation with Kat and Sydney.

“Nadja is gorgeous holllyyyyyyyyy and Kat is too smart for Isaiah,” one fan wrote.

“If Isaiah isn’t careful he could loose sydney and then get rejected by kat. This season is about to get really messy especially because he gave her all that reassurance before he had sex with her in the hideaway,” someone else wrote.

“My prediction is that if Kat wants Isaiah his head will turn really quickly, but if she wants chazz he will try and downplay the connection to Sydney,” one person predicted.

“Lol Isaiah likes Kat! And I do too,” one fan admitted “omg what’s happening. Jeff and Naja are cute too!”

“Isaiah and Kat outside of the villa look like they’d have a tiktok where they make relationship TikTok skits,” someone wrote.