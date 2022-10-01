‘Love Island USA’: Jeff Says He Loves Nadjha but Thinks They Have ‘Some Growing to Do’ Before Dating

Jeff Christian Jr. and Nadjha Day appeared to work on their relationship after Love Island USA Season 4 but have since separated a bit. In a recent interview, Jeff revealed that he loves Nadjha but thinks they have “some growing to do” before dating.

Jeff Christian loves Nadjha Day, but they have ‘some growing to do’

Ohio native Jeff Christian Jr. joined the cast of Love Island USA Season 4 during Week 2 and connected with bombshell Nadjha Day when she entered the villa a few days later.

They remained coupled until she chose to walk from the villa shortly before the finale as she no longer saw a future with him.

Sometimes you have to be honest about love. Wishing the best for both Nadjha and Jeff ✨ #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/L8BpSYVaY1 — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 27, 2022

Even so, they reunited following filming and claimed they were working on a relationship. However, a few weeks later, Jeff did an interview with Cincinatti.com, revealing that the two aren’t dating. According to the Ohio native, he believes he “found love” on the show with Nadjha, adding that he loves her.

But, Jeff explained, the two are currently in separate places and have “some growing to do” before getting into a relationship. He thinks they have “a lot of potential” but doesn’t want to rush anything. Additionally, the Ohio native claimed he’s done with his lifestyle as a “playboy” and would do almost anything for Nadjha.

Jeff and Nadjha left ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 together

Initially, Jeff coupled up with Zeta Morrison when newcomer Bria Bryant partnered up with her main person, Timmy Pandolfi. However, he moved on to Nadjha as the two vibed well. Even though they coupled up, they didn’t establish a solid relationship.

Therefore, she kept her options open during Casa Amor, quickly connecting with Nicholas “Nic” Birchall. Inside the villa, Jeff explored things with Tigerlily Cooley but eventually decided he wanted to focus entirely on Nadjha.

There's no fooling Jeff & Nadjha about them fooling each other #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/1q01Ov62OO — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 22, 2022

As a result, he returned single, surprising Nadjha, who felt it meant he seriously wanted to pursue her. She cut things off with Nic, and the two got closer as she taught him Spanish, and they solidified their connection with a night alone in the Hideaway Suite. The two also introduced each other to their families and implied they would continue a relationship outside the villa.

However, things quickly turned when the Islanders had to vote out a couple they considered least compatible. The group collectively decided on Phoebe Siegel and Chad Robinson, upsetting Jeff, who felt the original cast members only looked out for each other. It resulted in a tense exchange with Timmy, and Nadjha attempted to smooth things over by apologizing to the eventual winner. However, it didn’t bode well with Jeff, who got upset with Nadjha, ultimately exiting the island as she didn’t want to continue in the competition with him.

Nadjha previously claimed Jeff had more ‘outbursts’

In a September 2022 interview with After the Island, Nadjha revealed that Jeff had other “outbursts” that weren’t included in the episodes.

She claimed he frequently got jealous over insignificant matters and accused her of secretly staring at others while wearing sunglasses.

According to the Atlanta native, his behavior overwhelmed her because she felt she “devoted” herself to him after Casa Amor, but he still didn’t appear to believe her. Nadja also admitted that other cast members noticed Jeff’s outbursts, recalling a time when he “popped off” at her in front of them.

She said Sydney Paight noticed and told her that she didn’t think Jeff behaved appropriately. According to Nadjha, she approached him about his “possessiveness,” a word that she believes “triggered” him. She claimed he reacted by yelling at the other Islanders, resulting in Sydney preferring to stay out of the situation.

