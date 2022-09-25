‘Love Island USA’: Kat and Jared Are No Longer Together

Kat Gibson and Jared Hassim met while filming the dating reality TV show Love Island USA Season 4. They continued to date after the show but recently revealed that they decided to remain friends.

‘Love Island USA’ couple Kat Gibson and Jared Hassim are not together anymore

Nearly a week after getting dumped from the villa, Jared Hassim sat down with the After the Island podcast to discuss his experience on the show and future plans with Katherine “Kat” Gibson.

In the August 2022 interview, the couple seemed happy and considered each other their first real romantic relationship.

However, she announced their decision to move on in a September 2022 Instagram story post. She claimed they both chose to “take some time apart from each other” so they could “focus” on themselves. Despite the breakup, Kat insisted they are “still very close as friends.”

Jared reposted her statement to his story but didn’t add anything. It’s unclear when the separation happened as they were most recently together on September 8, eating dinner at Hyde Sunset.

Kat left the villa for Jared after his dumping

Even though Jared and Kat arrived at the island together as bombshells, they tried to form relationships with the current Islanders before looking at each other.

He went on dates with Mady McLanahan and Deb Chubb while she entertained Isaiah Campbell and Chazz Bryant. Although Jared appeared to have more in common with Deb, he ultimately coupled up with Mady. Due to Mady leaving and her not as interested in Chazz, they both explored their options at Casa Amor.

While he connected with Chanse Corbi, she didn’t bond with anyone as she eventually realized how much she missed Jared. When they were reunited at the villa, Kat told him how she felt, and he reciprocated, kicking off their relationship.

However, Jared and Chanse ended up at the bottom, as they didn’t have that strong of a connection, and were ultimately dumped. Even though Kat had safety, she chose to walk away from the island with him, believing she had already found her person.

Jared previously revealed that Kat had already met his family

Speaking to After the Island, Jared explained he instantly felt attracted to Kat as he noticed she matched what he looked for physically. However, he noted they were more interested in getting to know the current Islanders at the time.

Before Casa Amor opened, Jared revealed they had private conversations about a romance between them and even shared a kiss on the balcony before separating for the experiment.

According to the California native, he planned to tell Kat about his intent to pursue her entirely, but they had to prepare for Casa Amor before he had the chance. Following their exit, Jared said he’s still planning for the perfect first date for them but noted she already had dinner with his mom and her boyfriend, who apparently approve of the relationship.

Additionally, he recalled her talking to her dad on the phone, pointing out she’s “already acquainted” with his family. Neither has had an official relationship, so he proudly revealed that she’s the first romantic interest his parents have met. Love Island USA Season 4 is streaming on Peacock.

