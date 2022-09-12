‘Love Island USA’: Should Mackenzie Return for Another Season; This Time as Host?

Love Island USA alum Mackenzie Dipman is currently the only Islander to return for another season. She made her way into the villa by the end of Week 3 but decided to walk away from the island on her own terms shortly after. Many fans believe she should return a third time but as a host.

Many fans want Mackenzie Dipman to host ‘Love Island USA’

Sarah Hyland replaced Arielle Vandenberg as the host of Love Island USA for season 4 when the dating reality series moved to Peacock.

While she’s a famous actor, many fans aren’t sure if the gig is for her, especially as the Modern Family alum hasn’t appeared in most episodes.

After season 2’s Mackenzie Dipman briefly returned as an Islander, viewers began thinking she might make a good host. In a Reddit thread debating if she should return as a presenter, one user noted they believe she has the “energy” and “bombshell vibes” to make a good host.

Another agreed, referring to her initial look as “major Pamela Anderson 1991 Baywatch vibes.” A fan pointed out she already came in “dictating relationships,” and someone else thinks she would handle the limited number of interactions hosts typically have well. One user believes the producers are already interested in bringing her back in a hosting role and wanted to see how others receive her.

Mackenzie found love during ‘Love Island USA’ Season 2

In 2020, Mackenzie first appeared on Love Island USA as an original Islander.

She coupled up with Connor Trott from the beginning, and they remained together until Week 3. Mackenzie then spent a few days paired up with Jalen Noble and Aaron Owen until her dumping by the end of the week on Day 25.

On the other hand, Connor coupled up with Moira Tumas and remained single until he left the island a few days later. Shortly following his exit, Connor Facetimed Mackenzie to ask if she would give their relationship another chance.

They began dating outside the villa but split in March 2021. In a joint statement, they revealed their young age, careers, and timing had played a role in their choice to break up. The two claimed they accepted jobs in different cities and “ultimately both realized that our lives are moving in different directions.”

Mackenzie is the first Islander to return for another season

A year-and-a-half after her breakup, Mackenzie returned to Love Island USA Season 4, the first alum to do so. As one of the last Islanders, she didn’t appear until Day 24, not even a week before the finale.

She paired up with Chad Robinson, who surprisingly dumped OG Islander Courtney Boerner for her, but the two didn’t appear to click, especially as he had his heart set on Bella Barbaro.

Therefore, Mackenzie spent most of her time in the villa giving the other ladies advice, including Debbie Chubb and Sydney Paight.

After a few days, the returning Islander felt she had nothing else to learn and didn’t make any romantic connections as most of the couples were already decided. Love Island USA is streaming on Peacock.

