‘Love Island USA’: Nadjha Reveals Jeff Had More off Camera ‘Outbursts’

Nadjha Day walked away from Love Island: USA Season 4 following a tense moment with Jeff Christian. In an exit interview, she revealed Jeff had more “outbursts” than what appeared in the episodes.

Nadjha Day and Jeff Christian left ‘Love Island: USA’

When it came down to the final five couples, the remaining Islanders had to vote for who they considered least compatible.

Jeff Christian got upset when Phoebe Siegel and Chad Robinson were dumped over Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray as he believed the latter took a step back when she denied his proposal to become exclusive.

Sometimes you have to be honest about love. Wishing the best for both Nadjha and Jeff ✨ #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/L8BpSYVaY1 — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 27, 2022

It resulted in a tense exchange with Timmy Pandolfi before things eventually calmed down. Nadjha Day apologized to Timmy for the situation, annoying Jeff even more, who swore at her under his breath.

Unable to work it out, she decided to leave the villa as she couldn’t see herself with Jeff anymore. He followed her out. After her exit, she spoke to After the Island, revealing Jeff’s other “outbursts” that weren’t featured in the episodes.

Jeff reportedly had more off-camera ‘outbursts’

According to Nadja, he frequently got jealous over “little things” and would accuse her of secretly staring at people from behind her sunglasses.

It became too much for her because she claimed she “devoted” herself to him outside of Casa Amor, yet he didn’t believe her. When asked if the others noticed Jeff’s behavior, she admitted that “most” of the other cast members were aware, as it had happened several times.

We sent in Jeff to lift the girls' spirits. He took that literally. ? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/HcrODQHhF1 — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 30, 2022

She recalled one time he got upset with her and “popped off” at her in front of other Islanders. Nadjha claimed that Sydney Paight noticed and told her that she didn’t think Jeff’s outbursts were “OK.”

Therefore, the Atlanta native said she talked with him about it, admitting she and other Islanders saw signs of “possessiveness,” a word Nadjha believes “triggered” him. She then claimed he yelled at the cast about it, making Sydney prefer to stay out of the situation. Nadjha noted that no one wanted to approach Jeff about his outburst because they didn’t want to be on the receiving end. Following the interview, Jeff and Nadjha have hung out together, causing rumors to swirl that the couple reunited.

Nadjha and Jeff were coupled up throughout ‘Love Island: USA’

Jeff first entered the villa during Week 2 and connected with Zeta Morrison, who recently lost her partner Timmy Pandolfi to newcomer Bria Bryant.

When bombshell Nadjha entered near the end of the week, he turned his attention to her. They vibed well and coupled up but didn’t establish anything solid before Casa Amor opened.

There's no fooling Jeff & Nadjha about them fooling each other #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/1q01Ov62OO — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 22, 2022

While Nadjha was seemingly deeply connected with Venezuela native Nicholas “Nic” Birchall, Jeff wanted to focus on her. Therefore, he returned to the villa single. His actions proved to Nadjha that she was serious about him and broke things off with Nic to pursue their connection.

They were seemingly a close couple as Nadjha taught him Spanish, and they solidified their bond with a night alone in the Hideaway Suite. Additionally, they enthusiastically introduced their families to each other on video chat, seemingly confirming they would remain together outside the villa. However, it didn’t last long, as the two ended up walking away from the island shortly before the finals.

