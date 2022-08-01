‘Love Island USA’: Season 4 Episode 12: Who Is the Third Islander Dumped From the Island?

SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 12.]

During Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 12, another recoupling ceremony resulted in an Islander leaving the villa. Who is the fourth contestant to get dumped?

Felipe Gomes was the first original dumped from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4

In Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 12, the girls picked who they wanted to pair up with at another recoupling ceremony. Sydney Paight went first and emphatically chose to partner back up with Isaiah Campbell after spending the last round with Andy Voyen.

Then, Sereniti Springs picked Chazz Bryant as the two have developed a relationship since he entered the villa. Deb Chubb stayed with Jesse Bray, although she warned him to show more effort or she would pursue a different connection.

Zeta Morrison picked newcomer Jeff Christian, noting she appreciated how he made her feel “wanted.” Bria Bryant stayed with Timmy Pandolfi as she believed their connection could progress.

Even though Mady McLanahan initially said she wouldn’t go back with Andy after he abruptly partnered with Sydney, she decided to give him another chance, adding she expects to see him putting in daily “effort.” Courtney Boerner could go back with Felipe Gomes or start something new with Bryce Fins. She chose the latter, noting she felt she could have a deeper connection with him. Therefore, Felipe was dumped from the island, becoming the first male Islander to exit the villa.

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi are on the rocks following the recoupling

Following the recoupling, Zeta and Jeff talked, and he admitted he considered himself a “better” match for her than Timmy.

Additionally, Timmy had a conversation with Bria and revealed that Zeta’s choice made it easier for him to focus solely on their connection.

He claimed he thought Zeta would pick her in his confessional but is ready to move on since she didn’t. Timmy added that he still has feelings for her but has currently “canned” them.

In a later conversation with Isaiah, the 29-year-old said he thought Zeta “took advantage” of the power she had at the recoupling and planned to put his relationship with Bria “on full display.” Additionally, Timmy admitted he didn’t know if he would want Zeta again in the future. At the same time, she spoke with Courtney about her conflicted feelings.

Isaiah Campbell told Sydney Paight he loves her

The England native explained she didn’t want to get involved with the “messy” Bria situation, pushing her to pick Jeff.

In a confessional, Zeta got emotional as she questioned if she had made the right choice. Additionally, she admitted she really liked him and missed him.

Jeff picked up on her changing energy and spoke to Sereniti about it. Although he likes Zeta, he noted he doesn’t want them wasting each other’s time if she wants to get back with Timmy. On the other hand, Sydney and Isaiah strengthened their connection after recoupling.

After a deep conversation, she revealed he told her he loved her. Sydney seemingly didn’t say it back but admitted she would leave the island with him that day if she could. Love Island USA airs Tuesdays through Sundays on Peacock.

