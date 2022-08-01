‘Love Island USA’ Season 4: Are Jeff and Bryce on Instagram?

Love Island USA fans learn about the stars as they watch them try to find love in the villa. But they can learn more about them online. Here is what is on Jeff Christian Jr. and Bryce Fins’ Instagram profiles.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Episode 12.]

Jeff Christian Jr. and Bryce Fins enter the villa on ‘Love Island USA’

The new boys are here and things are about to get lit! ? Tune in tomorrow to see it all go down! #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/r3iV4w4jko — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 29, 2022

Episode 10 showed Jeff and Bryce entering the villa. This was good timing because Bria Bryant and Chazz Bryant coupled up with Timmy Pandolfi and Sereniti Springs.

This caused some drama because Timmy and Zeta Morrison had a strong connection. But she was attracted to Jeff, and he picked her. Bryce picked Courtney Boerner.

Episode 12 revealed Timmy and Zeta still have feelings for each other. They already snuck a moment to kiss each other. Zeta also admitted to Jeff that she still thinks about Timmy.

On the other hand, Courtney picked Bryce over Felipe Gomes because she felt more than a physical connection with him. Felipe had to leave the villa.

Are Jeff and Bryce from ‘Love Island USA’ on Instagram?

Is it getting hot in here? Or is it just Bryce & Jeff?? ?? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/TOP3Qb4SiN — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 30, 2022

The new islanders are on social media. Bryce Fins is @brycefins on Instagram. His bio describes his page as “film fitness finance” and notes that he lives in Los Angeles.

It looks like he travels often. His recent photos show him enjoying the snow in Montana, posing by the water in Italy, on a boat in Amsterdam, and standing in front of a bridge in London.

Jeff is @jeffchristianjr on Instagram, and his profile also lists Los Angeles. He doesn’t have as many photos on his grid. The ones he does have are mostly of him posing in casual clothes. Then there are photos from a photo shoot of him in a blazer and pants. The caption reads “@shein_men.”

Why Jeff might not stay on ‘Love Island USA’

Courtney and Bryce have a deeper connection, so they might make it. But Jeff and Zeta have a rough start.

A game in episode 12 revealed Timmy would couple up with Zeta if he wasn’t with Bria. Jeff looked annoyed at this, and Zeta said, “It’s up there,” Zeta told Jeff. “It’s up there whether you like it or not.” Jeff replied, “Might as well do it.”

So Jeff might not fight for Zeta much longer. She later got jealous about Bria kissing Timmy in bed and revealed she hadn’t kissed Jeff. But she said she might do more knowing this information.

It seemed like an obvious move to use Jeff to make Timmy jealous. He might not be the type to be OK with that. Fans will have to stay tuned, but the episode ended with a teaser of Bria crying. So Timmy and Zeta are probably far from over.

