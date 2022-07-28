‘Love Island USA’: Sereniti Breaks Down Crying After Tyler Switches Up

Love Island USA might result in love but also tears. Sadly for Sereniti Springs, she cried after her first night in bed with Tyler Radziszewski.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Episode 8.]

Sereniti coupled up with Tyler on ‘Love Island USA’

Sereniti started the season coupled up with Felipe Gomes. But it didn’t take long for them to realize they were just friends.

He later coupled up with Courtney Boerner. Sereniti’s journey to find love didn’t end there. Tyler popped up at the villa and coupled up with her.

Sereniti breaks down crying after Tyler switches up

The July 27 episode showed Tyler not giving Sereniti a lot of attention. She talked about it with the other women.

“It was just our first night, and I was excited. You know I dressed up,” she told them. Sereniti said he didn’t see her sexy outfit. “A new person comes in, and he didn’t make me feel like comfortable,” she said before crying.

“Why don’t you just make it clear that you like me?” she asked. Deborah “Deb” Chubb mentioned he has been affirming her with words, but actions do speak louder than words.

She later talked to Tyler. “I’m gonna try my best. I’mma start doing out of pocket sh*t,” he told her. “Don’t get reckless. OK do it,” she said before laughing.

Mady McLanahan later pulled him for a chat. “I’m ready to not be in this like square thing anymore,” she told him. Mady is currently coupled up with Isaiah Campbell, who is still very interested in Sydney Paight and is angry that Andy Voyen coupled up with her. Tyler then revealed how he felt about Sereniti.

“She’s a great girl and everything, but I am interested in you. And I wanna tell Sereniti that too,” he said. Sereniti later asked him about their chat, but he said he’d talk later. Sereniti looked annoyed by this response. Sadly, fans didn’t get to see them talk it out before the cast had to change couples again.

Sereniti couples up with someone new on ‘Love Island USA’

The episode ended with new islanders Bria Bryant and Chazz Bryant picking each other’s person to couple up with for the next few days. Bria picked Sereniti for Chazz, and she smiled at this. Meanwhile, Tyler looked upset. Chazz chose Timmy Pandolfi for Bria because he felt he would keep her best interest in mind.

This left Zeta Morrison and Tyler single. The episode ended with the islanders having to pick one person to leave the villa. Zeta has a better chance of staying since she’s an original islander and has a strong connection with Timmy.