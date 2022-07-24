‘Love Island USA’: Some Fans Are ‘Disappointed’ With the Narrator Switch; Others Disagree

When Love Island USA made the switch from CBS to Peacock, it also swapped out the narrator and host, replacing Matt Hoffman with Iain Stirling and Arielle Vandenberg with Sarah Hyland. While some fans are enjoying Stirling’s commentary, others are admittedly “disappointed” with the change.

Following the first five episodes of Love Island USA Season 4, fans are conflicted over the narrator switch from Matt Hoffman, who voiced the series since season 1, to Iain Stirling, the commentator of the UK version since its inception.

One viewer took to Twitter and called Stirling’s voice “absolutely brutal,” “next level bad,” and claimed they were “disappointed” with the switch.

PUH. REVIOUSLY. On @loveislandusa – Matthew thanks #LoveIslandusa fans for EVERYTHING. You are all simply the BEST. From a padded, windowless room, with a full heart – the Narrator is sending Good Vee-Bays to all, and to all……a good finale night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EEsGAbdBAS — Matthew Hoffman (@MATTHEWHOFFMAN1) August 16, 2021

Some users agreed, adding that he hasn’t had a memorable joke despite his status as an “OG.” Another admitted they preferred Hoffman, noting his commentary felt more like “an inside joke” and often made comments viewers are probably thinking while watching the show.

However, others disagreed, referring to Stirling as the “OG narrator.” One fan admitted they only began watching the American version because the “voice of Love Island UK” would begin narrating for it. Someone else noted that his jokes might not translate for all viewers, causing a disconnect.

Iain Stirling replaced Matt Hoffman as the narrator of ‘Love Island USA’

In June 2022, Peacock revealed Stirling would replace Hoffman as the narrator after three seasons and the move from CBS. NBCUniversal’s executive vice president of unscripted content Jenny Groom lauded the decision in a statement, noting she felt the Scotland-born comedian represents “everything fans love about the show” with his “humor, irreverence, and cheeky fun.”

Just to say another huge thanks to everyone for their kind words about #loveisland. It a brilliant series so well done to all the cast and crew! Not touring at the moment but sign up to my mailing list for news! https://t.co/wKYxQxCi1t pic.twitter.com/6zyp4VlcEg — Iain Stirling (@IainDoesJokes) July 16, 2022

Stirling began his career in stand-up around 2007 and has since become a regular on the UK comedy circuit. He has landed presenting gigs on various British children’s programs and competed in the comedy game series Taskmaster in 2019 after becoming the narrator for Love Island UK. He is currently a regular on the reality series Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his wife and Irish actor Laura Whitmore and developed a sizable following on Twitch.

Sarah Hyland also replaced Arielle Vandenberg as the host of ‘Love Island USA’

A few weeks later, Peacock announced its decision to replace host Arielle Vandenberg, who presented the series since its inception, with actor Sarah Hyland of Modern Family fame.

The New York native first landed her most recognizable role as Claire and Phil’s oldest daughter, Haley Dunphy, in the award-winning sitcom at the age of 19 after numerous short-lived appearances in other television shows.

Sorry, @Arielle and Narrator Guy. The only way to find out which couple walks away with love and the cash prize is to watch the @loveislandusa Season Finale TOMORROW at 8/7c on CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/e1IZaxAlc4 — CBS (@CBS) August 6, 2019

Outside of acting, Hyland served as a guest judge on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 5 and has released a few music singles.

Vandenberg acknowledged her exit in a lengthy Instagram post where she revealed Peacock is “rebranding” the show and decided to switch the narrator and host. She claimed she was “sad” about the situation but wished Hyland the best. Love Island USA airs Tuesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Peacock.

