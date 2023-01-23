‘Love Island USA’: Timmy Says He’ll Respond to Zeta’s ‘Allegations’

Another Love Island USA couple broke up, and it’s getting messy. Timmy Pandolfi spoke out after Zeta Morrison went into great detail about how he allegedly treated her throughout their relationship.

Zeta claims Timmy mistreated her when they were dating

Zeta opened up more than ever before about her relationship with Timmy after filming the reality TV show. She told Murad Merali that Timmy called her entitled. The reality star claimed he avoided spending time with her repeatedly, even when they went to London for him to meet her parents. She also felt he was competing with her for the spotlight after he was dissed in a game where the cast read tweets from fans.

“He says he would give it all away if he had to,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, but you can’t take away like my hurt feelings and everything you put me through.’” The blogger said he has to know he put “people in the crossfire.”

Zeta said she wants to get back to being proud of herself. “I was just in a relationship where that was being really diminished,” she explained.

She later claimed Timmy had her walk to her car alone at 2 a.m. in downtown L.A. He never had her stay at his house, but he made a bed for his friends to stay in the night before.

“It’s one of those moments where I see so many women in emotionally abusive relationships or even physically abusive, and people are like, ‘Why aren’t they leaving? Like we can see it clearly,’” she said.

Zeta admitted the public eye put more pressure on her to stay in the relationship. But she decided to end things with Timmy. “I feel so, so free,” she said at the end of the interview.

Timmy says Zeta made a conscious effort to stack multiple allegations against him

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi on ‘Love Island USA’ | Casey Durkin/Peacock

Timmy took to Instagram to quickly respond to the interview in a video post. “I mean, I’m not here to invalidate her point of view or her perspective. I’m not trying to really be combative or go tit for tat just cause it’s not the energy I want to put out, really. It’s just not the method I would take with this. And, you know, some might say that’s crazy just because if you do watch the interview.”

“But if you watch it,” the personal trainer later said. “It was a conscious effort to stack multiple allegations and arguments against me while I’m not present. Which is fine, you know, it’s fine. That’s a route she chose, and she’ll have to live with that choice and her choices.”

“You know, I’m just here to shed light on my truth, my personal truth within the whole story, the narrative,” he later claimed. “And the stuff that I did see and watched is just like a ton of misinformation, a ton of some real big pieces to the puzzle that weren’t present. So you know that it was a conversation that only presented one side, and that’s fine. That’s how it works. But, you know, I will be in the next coming days, next couple of days, I will be talking and, you know, some more detail about this situation.”

So the season 4 winners are on the outs. Fans have to wait to hear more of Timmy’s side of the story.