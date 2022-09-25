‘Love Island USA’: Timmy Thinks Zeta Is ‘the One’

Love Island USA Season 4 winners Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison are continuing their relationship outside the villa. Before linking up in California, Timmy admitted he thinks Zeta is “the one.”

Timmy Pandolfi thinks Zeta Morrison is ‘the one’

After winning Love Island USA Season 4, Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi have hung out outside the villa, most recently linking up in Los Angeles, California.

Before the two reunited, Timmy hopped on Instagram Live to discuss his relationship. When asked if he told Zeta he loved her in a video, the reality TV star didn’t not deny it, only confirming “words were exchanged.”

“I just love our journey and our story.” ? Love Island USA 2022 winners: Zeta and Timmy ?❤️‍? #Zimmy #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/qXFANJ21Ht — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 30, 2022

He also promised his followers that they had projects in the works, including their own YouTube channel. Responding to comments, Timmy complimented his girlfriend several times.

The season 4 champ called her “understanding, loving, caring” and pointed to her “balance” as something he’s noticed about her since leaving the villa. Later in the Live, Timmy confirmed his belief that Zeta is “the one” for him.

Zeta and Timmy won ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4

During the initial coupling, Zeta stepped out for Timmy as someone she’s interested in and the pair coupled up. They quickly connected, establishing themselves as one of the stronger pairs from the beginning.

However, newcomer Bria Bryant threatened their bond when she entered the villa with her brother Chazz toward the end of the first week. He picked Timmy to couple up with Bria, leaving Zeta single and upset about the situation.

Congratulations to the winners of Love Island USA 2022: Zeta & Timmy! ❤️‍? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/yoBWyPmUPb — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 29, 2022

Even though he appeared to show interest as well, ultimately, Timmy chose to continue his relationship with Zeta. However, she decided to pair up with newcomer Jeff Christian in the meantime. Unable to fight her feelings toward Timmy, they eventually recoupled on Day 13, shortly after he became vulnerable for elimination.

The couple remained paired up for the remainder of the competition and never landed at the bottom. On Day 32, they were named America’s Favorite Couple and chose to split the $100,000 prize. After filming, they reported they were still together at the reunion but shied away from calling each other boyfriend and girlfriend. Instead, they are “exclusive” with plans to meet their families.

Isaiah Campbell and Sydney Paight are also still together

Runners-up Isaiah Campbell and Sydney Paight had the rockiest time in the villa, and fans weren’t sure if the two were going to make it at one point.

They started strong, initially pairing up after first impressions. However, when Sydney admitted a mutual attraction toward Andy Voyen, he surprisingly picked her, upsetting Isaiah, who felt the Minnesota native broke the “bro code.”

They eventually coupled back up by the start of Week 2 and seemed happy until Casa Amor opened. During his time there, Isaiah met Phoebe Siegel, and he wanted to pursue things with her, ultimately deciding to bring her back to the villa.

The move upset Sydney, who didn’t entertain any of the guys, making her vulnerable for elimination. After getting saved by the Islanders, she returned to Isaiah, and they eventually became boyfriend and girlfriend. Isaiah and Sydney have hung out since filming concluded as they’ve posted several TikTok videos together. Love Island USA Season 4 is streaming on Peacock.

