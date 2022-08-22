A ‘Love Island USA’ Tweet Might End Sydney and Isaiah for Good

Love Island USA pulled some brutally honest tweets for a game. One of them might end Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell’s relationship.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Episode 31.]

Isaiah was torn between Sydney and Phoebe in Casa Amor

Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell on ‘Love Island USA’ | Peacock

RELATED: Why ‘Love Island USA’ Fans Say Casa Amor’s Hideaway Is ‘Messy’

Isaiah started Casa Amor focused on staying faithful to Sydney. But multiple women were determined to turn his head.

Phoebe Siegel made it very clear she was interested in the waiter and considered herself the “full package.” She even yelled, “Sydney, who?!”

Isaiah kissed Phoebe in bed and considered taking her back to the villa. In episode 21, he talked about the situation with Jeff Christian, who told him to look at Phoebe. He did and said, “All natural, she’s f*cking gorgeous. I’m just saying like an 11 out of 10, bro.”

Isaiah took Phoebe back to the villa. But in the end, she recoupled with Sydney again.

A ‘Love Island USA’ tweet stirs up drama between Sydney and Isaiah

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’ Fans Think Courtney’s Relationships Have Something in Common

Episode 31 showed the cast guessing which fan tweets were about which islander. One tweet asked, “Blank, if you know your worth, then why are you going to jump back to a man that tried to jump ship on you twice now?”

Sydney answered the tweet was about herself, and she was correct. “I told ya’ll I’m looking like a clown,” Sydney quietly said.

But that wasn’t as bad as a later tweet. “It would suck for blank to find out blank was comparing her to blank’s natural beauty,” one read. The whole cast cringed. “I have no idea,” Sydney first said. The actual tweet read, “It would suck for Sydney to find out Isaiah was comparing her to Phoebe’s natural beauty.”

Sydney immediately started tearing up. “Oh my god, bro,” Isaiah said. “This sh*t is so f*cking stupid.”

“It’s a sh*tty feeling,” Sydney said in her interview. “He didn’t comfort me at all. He was just defensive. At the end of the day, his actions at Casa Amor is what is causing this. So it’s not a good look.” Isaiah didn’t talk about the situation with Sydney until much later.

Will Sydney forgive Isaiah?

Voting is now CLOSED! Tune in on Tuesday for an all-new #LoveIslandUSA to see what happens! pic.twitter.com/yq9orLJ85k — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 22, 2022

The other women told Isaiah that Sydney was upset he got defensive instead of comforting her. The islanders also tried to figure out what Isaiah actually said and to who but didn’t get a clear answer. Isaiah finally pulled Sydney for a chat.

“I just don’t know how to like go forward,” Sydney told him. The episode ended before his response.

America is voting for who they think is most compatible. That means a couple with the fewest votes will be dumped from the island. It’s possible that even if Sydney chooses to forgive Isaiah that they might get dumped for this terrible situation.

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4: Why Did Kyle Leave?