‘Love Island USA’: Tyler Says Sereniti and Chazz’s Coupling ‘Blindsided’ Him: ‘It Just Broke My Heart’

The second dumped Islander from Love Island USA Season 4, Tyler Radziszewski, claimed Chazz Bryant coupling up with Sereniti Springs “blindsided” him and “broke” his heart.

23-year-old Tyler Radziszewski became the second Islander dumped from the villa after only three days on the island. Following his departure, he talked to Page Six about his surprising exit.

Coupled up with Sereniti Springs at the time, Chazz Bryant’s sister picked her to pair up with her brother at a recoupling ceremony, ultimately leading to Tyler’s elimination.

The Islanders have voted: Zeta has been saved and it's time to say goodbye to Tyler and his luscious locks. Let's send him some love! ??? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/rYa48yt9G0 — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 29, 2022

He admitted it “blindsided him” and wasn’t expecting to leave, noting his connection with Sereniti at the time. “And it just broke my heart,” he added.

Regardless of how he felt, Tyler said he wanted her to focus on having a good time in the villa, hoping she finds “what she wants.” Even so, the Ohio native recalled watching her cry as he left, calling it “gut-wrenching” as he wanted to continue their journey on the island. “I wish I could have had one more conversation with her when I was leaving.”

Tyler still plans to visit Sereniti in New Orleans

Regarding the other Islanders who voted to save Zeta Morrison over him, Tyler said he has no bad feelings and “completely understands” the decision.

While it’s unclear if Tyler wants to pursue anything romantic with her, he plans to visit her in New Orleans. “We have a feeling that we’ll be in each other’s lives in whatever way.”

Do you love Tyreniti? Head on over to the official #LoveIslandUSA app and let us know how hot you think Sereniti and Tyler are! https://t.co/FthgXacXUY pic.twitter.com/VlpDThT4nF — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 27, 2022

He’s also rooting for Serenti to win and is “definitely looking forward” to contacting her after she’s left the villa.

Following his exit, Sereniti moved on with Chazz, attempting to establish a connection with him. Even though it seemed as if there could be something with Jesse Bray, who chose her to make out with a couple of times over his love interest Deb Chubb, she remained with Chazz. The two had a conversation, and she explained she wanted to stay coupled up with him.

Sereniti recently dumped from ‘Love Island USA’

In a confessional, she said she sees “potential” in Chazz but thinks he has things to work on, including communication.

Their connection began fizzling out, and they went to bed without talking, upsetting Chazz. He annoyed her in the morning by making up only his side of the bed. Newcomer Kat Gibson caught his attention, and he started cooking breakfast for her instead.

The text makes it official: it's time to say goodbye to Sereniti. ? Tweet your love for her! #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/IfTOiXOGSj — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 6, 2022

As she appreciated what he did for her and called him someone every girl needed, Chazz felt that Kat was “f****** perfect” for him. He then chose to couple up with her over Sereniti in a “savage” speech, effectively dumping her from the island.

Feeling as though his words didn’t match his actions, the situation upset Sereniti, who returned gifts to him before exiting. Tyler posted a picture of Sereniti leaving the villa to his Instagram story without a caption. It’s unclear if the two have reconnected as of yet. Love Island USA airs Tuesdays through Sundays on Peacock.

