‘Love Island USA’: Zeta Says Timmy Was Told to Go After a Dark-Skinned Woman, ‘America Loves That’

Love Island USA fans fell in love with one season 4 star. Many supported Zeta Morrison’s journey to find love and crowned her the winner. But she claims Timmy Pandolfi was told to couple up with a dark-skinned woman for America’s votes.

Zeta says Timmy was advised to get with a dark-skinned woman in ‘Love Island USA’

Zeta announced her relationship with Timmy is over. She revealed some of the uncomfortable moments between them with Murad Merali.

“When I say that when you imagine them having a dark-skinned mom to like be even more of a team with me,” the reality TV star said. “Or like respect who I was. It just was very, very opposite, you know?”

Zeta said when she met his sister it didn’t go well. “I do remember one line that she said. And she was like, ‘Yeah, I told Timmy, go for a dark-skinned girl. Like America loves that,’” she claimed. “And you know he says when I was told him about that, he was like, ‘Well of course! My mom’s dark-skinned. My sister loves dark-skinned women.’”

Number one rule of the Island! ? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/ISspbuxVsj — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 29, 2022

“And I’m like, OK great,” Zeta continued. “But also, why didn’t she tell you just go on the show and find who you really vibe with?” She said this and the other issues in their relationship had her questioning his motives.

“I know Timmy likes dark-skinned people,” she said. “And I’m sure his sister does too. It’s just things where you’re like, well, I heard that, then I heard this one. And she’s not even trying to be mates with me. Was the whole thing just like gameplay?”

Zeta thinks Timmy only said he wanted a relationship to be on ‘Love Island USA’

Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison on ‘Love Island’ | Casey Durkin/Peacock

Zeta went on to say she was not sad about the breakup. “He was willing to continue on the relationship whatever he thought it was,” she said. “I’m not staying in this. Are you joking? It’s sad when you think you would date one of your exes again before you date him. That’s how I feel at this particular moment.”

She said she cared about Timmy and wanted to give him a shot. But it felt like he was competing for the spotlight with her after they won the grand prize.

“But I feel like you said you were ready for a relationship, and I kept telling him like you were not,” she said. “You just wanted to say that because you wanted to go on the show. Because if you were really ready, you would come out, and we would fight these battles together. Because that’s what you do. But he’s not wanting my help with anything.”

Zeta said Timmy wanted to put out a statement to announce their breakup. She took a different route because she thought of the fans.

“These people really cared about you,” she said. “And he even made comments like ‘What types of people watch these shows?’ And I’m like the people that put 50 grand in your pocket and like support you because they think that you’re in love.”