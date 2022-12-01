‘Love & Marriage: D.C.’: Meet the Couple Replacing Monique and Chris Samuels

Now that The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels has confirmed she’s leaving the OWN reality series Love & Marriage: D.C., fans are wondering who will replace her and her husband. As it turns out, OWN casting directors didn’t have to look far. A couple from another show on the network is making their move.

Monique and Chris Samuels exit ‘Love & Marriage: D.C.’ after one season

The Jasmine Brand was the first to report that the Samuels were exiting the show. Monique hosts a morning radio show in D.C. and confirmed on air that they are not returning. While she says they were set to continue sharing their story, she says she was dissatisfied with the business.

“We actually wanted to show how we were navigating our marriage issues…we did our initial production meeting…but the main reason we didn’t start filming was because of contract issues. So, God works in mysterious ways because how convenient was it that this who divorce narrative was put out there – but the fact that Chris and I – even to this day, we never even started filming,” she explained, regarding the PEOPLE Magazine report that alleged she and Chris were separated and headed to divorce after 10 years of marriage.

While the Samuels did confirm they were living in separate homes for a trial separation, they shot down divorce allegations. She continues to be friends with the cast, as documented on social media. The former RHOP star also says she is done with reality TV…for good this time.

Another couple from an OWN reality show is replacing the Samuels

Clifton Pettie and Joi Carter are reportedly replacing the Samuels. The couple met and fell in love on Ready To Love, a reality show that chronicles successful singles in their 40s and 50s seeking romantic partners. The couple has been spotted spending time with Jamie and Erana Taylor. Joi’s also been spotted alongside Ashley Silva. They are said to be extremely close with the Taylor family, even double dating often.

A year after meeting and dating, Clifton proposed during an interview on Good Day DC. “I want our public success to not be a private failure, and our public journey has made our private moments a reality,” he said during the surprise proposal.

He added: “During the reunion, I got down on one knee, and I gave you a key,” he added, referencing giving her a key to his place. “But today I’m down on one knee, and I wanna know if you wanna be Pettie with me. Will you be Pettie with me? he asked. She said yes, and they’ve continued chronicling their love on social media.

The show is set to premiere next year

Season 2 of Love & Marriage: D.C. is set to premiere Jan 2023. The first season followed two couples alongside the Samuels – DJ Quick Silva and Ashley Silva and Jamie and Erana Taylor. All three couples showcased how they navigated their marriages, parenthood, businesses, and more. Their issues amongst the friend group was also a major storyline.”