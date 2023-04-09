‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’: Melody Opens Up About the New Man in Her Life

Having a relationship play out on reality television, especially after a public divorce, opens up the floor for everyone to have an opinion. It’s the reason why Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Melody Shari (formerly Holt) is keeping many details about her new man a secret. She does promise, however, that if things continue to progress, she will bring him on the show.

Melody says she is dating a new man but is not ready to bring him on the show

It’s been two years since Melody’s divorce from Martell was final. Prior to, fans watched her fight to save a dying marriage due to Martell’s ongoing infidelity and longtime mistress. He’s since begun dating RHOA star Sheree Whitfield, and the question on everyone’s mind is whether or not Melody is also dating exclusively.

For years, she vowed to focus on herself and the four children she shared after coming out of such a tumultuous 14-year marriage. But now she says she does have someone special in her life, but she’s not ready to bring him on the show. She explained why on Carlos King’s Reality With the King podcast, saying:

I’ve been divorced for two years, left three years ago, so I’ve had times where I’ve been dating, and I’ve had times where I was like, ‘Ugh, I don’t want to date, I want to focus on me, focus on my self-care, my healing journey.’ I’ve traveled to other countries by myself, just loving on me, and enjoying myself, and [they were] beautiful, beautiful moments. Am I dating someone right now? I am. Do people know who it is? No. And to be honest, I’ve been enjoying it being that way. Whenever you are in the spotlight, and things are out there, it opens Pandora’s Box. And so, I have been open out the gate. You guys have literally seen me married, separate, get back together, then divorce. I’ve had a baby on this show. So, my most intimate moments, I have revealed, and I’ve been open about. And after years of that, because you know, it’s been years of ups and downs…tears and smiles…I’m enjoying finally having something that’s just to me, that just belongs to me. I share myself with the world.

When Melody says she’ll bring a love interest on ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’

For Valentine’s Day, Melody gave fans a sneak peek into her new relationship. The couple took a romantic getaway to a tropical island. She shared a reel of their time in paradise on Instagram, but didn’t reveal his face. However, she promises that when she feels things are aligned properly, she will expose him to the world.

“It’ll be a real relationship. I’m not interested in any shape, form, or fashion, in doing something for TV or doing something because I want to be trending. I came into this thing authentic, true to myself, and I’m going to continue to be true to myself, even whatever that next love chapter of my life looks like. It’s all going to be genuine and real…Whenever I do step out fully with someone – no one has seen me claim or be claimed by anyone since the divorce – when I do step out, they’re going to know, ‘Oh, this is serious.’”

Reports about her dating life recently surfaced

Before Melody’s confirmation, there were reports that she was dating a local politician. That appeared to be unfounded as the man in question went to jail for shoplifting at the time of Melody’s tropical getaway with her beau.

But there was another hint. According to Melody’s cousin, she revealed in a Facebook post that Melody waa dating some, per a report from Urban Belle Magazine, after speculation about Melody’s new single “Cloud 9” grew about it being about a new mate.

“Baby, I couldn’t wait til this news got out cause a couple of y’all had my girl ducked up like she was pressed bout her ex!!!!” one cousin wrote. Another cousin responded to the post, “Real ducked up, OK!!”

The cousin who wrote the initial comment added: “And we sooo happy for them!! She’s being treated like a princess as she should!” When a fan responded they were shocked that Melody moved on, her cousin wrote: “I wouldn’t pop out until I popped out married . But I can assure you he’s everything she deserves and more…. And he FINE! I’m sooooo happy for her! It’s good to see her this happy!”