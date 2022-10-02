‘Lucifer’: Did Tom Ellis and Lauren German Ever Date in Real Life?

Tom Ellis and Lauren German are stars of the Netflix blockbuster series Lucifer, and their connection on-screen is undeniable. Even though the actors initially appeared to be straining to make it work, the romantic tension between the two has been one of the most talked-about aspects of the show.

(L-R) Tom Ellis and Lauren German

While we’ve been enjoying the on-screen romance between Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German), many fans have been wondering whether something is going on between the co-stars off-screen.

Tom Ellis stepped out to support wife Meaghan Oppenheimer at her #TellMeLies premiere last night! https://t.co/3xNivhTH0m — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 9, 2022

Lucifer and Chloe have become close over the course of the seasons and have even expressed romantic love for one another. The situation reached a climax in part one of season five when the two finally started dating.

Unfortunately, the chemistry between the two actors on-screen is purely fictional. Actually, Ellis has been happily married since 2019 to the writer and film producer Meaghan Oppenheimer. The couple started dating in 2015 and got engaged in 2017.

It’s undeniable that Chloe and Lucifer have great chemistry. However, that may be because the two actors are good friends in real life. Lauren talked about her relationship with Ellis, saying, “Oh, he’s the best. I’ve been so lucky in my life with costars. Tom is the most lovely person. He is so kind and giving. I love him.”

German and Ellis have worked together since 2016, so it’s not surprising that they’re such close friends. Fox canceled Lucifer in 2018, then Netflix stepped in to preserve the devilishly good program. However, Netflix canceled the show after the sixth season.

Who is Lauren German dating?

The simple answer is we have no idea! There is constant coverage of celebrity weddings and breakups in the media. Or if not, then at least their new romantic and love relationships are the subject of rumors. Most celebrities fall prey to allegations like this, but Lauren has managed to be an exception.

Lauren prefers to remain private about her romantic relationships. The 43-year-old actor has made it a point to avoid discussing her personal life in public, including in interviews or on social media. According to Celeb Suburb, Lauren is not married and has never been married.

There is no evidence she is dating anyone at the moment. The actor has kept her private life, including her romantic relationships, far out of the public eye over the years.

Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen) is married to the actor who plays Chloe Decker’s father

Unbeknownst to many, Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) is married to Chris Payne Gilbert, the actor who plays Chloe Decker’s father in season one of Lucifer. Like many couples in Hollywood, the pair had their first encounter at work.

Lesley-Ann told Brides that she and Chris first met in 2012 when they were cast in a scene together at the Nancy Banks Acting Studio. She had a beer in hand as she lay on the living room floor in the sweltering Los Angeles heat. Upon seeing her, Chris wondered who was this crazy girl drinking before their rehearsal. The pair talked for the next two hours and laughed a lot. They then kissed at their next rehearsal.

Lesley-Ann claims the kiss caught her off guard, despite knowing it was all scripted. Chris proposed to her on a beach two years later, on June 26, 2014, and the two celebrated their engagement with a surprise party. The couple got married in 2015 in Bennington, Vermont. The couple welcomed their first child in July 2017, a son named Kingston Payne Brandt-Gilbert.

