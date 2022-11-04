‘Lucifer’: Why Are Rory’s Wing Feathers Blades?

After six wonderful seasons, the series finale of Lucifer aired on September 10, 2021. The last episode was a lovely, touching, and satisfying end to a great show. Among the many surprises in Season 6 that viewers didn’t see coming was the introduction of Aurora “Rory” Morningstar, played by Deadpool’s breakout star Brianna Hildebrand.

‘Lucifer’ season 6 reveals Rory is Lucifer’s daughter

Before the debut of Lucifer Season 6 on Netflix, viewers had many theories about who the next villain would be. The trailer for the final season teased a character named Rory, who viewers likely imagined was related to Lucifer.

Fans were correct in their theory, but not how they had hoped. The sixth season reveals that Rory is Lucifer and Chloe’s daughter who goes back in time to get back at her dad for abandoning her.

At the beginning of the season, Rory made her first appearance in Hell, where she enlisted the help of the two individuals who came the closest to killing the Devil — Dan Espinoza and Lucifer’s evil twin brother Michael.

Soon after, she brought Dan back to Los Angeles and confronted Lucifer. Rory also searched for her mom, Chloe Decker, and it was established that she was indeed who she claimed to be: the adult daughter of Lucifer and Chloe from the future.

Season 6 focuses mainly on Lucifer trying to make amends with Rory while also trying to figure out why he abandoned her in the first place.

Why are Rory’s wing feathers blades?

Rory is a powerful half-angel with a unique pair of wings that pay tribute to the fact that her father is the Devil. She wears dark clothes and has large, impressive red wings with razor-sharp feathers that, according to Fandom, she can use to hurt celestial beings.

In episode eight, Rory overhears Chloe saying that she fears her daughter weaponized her wings because she was a bad mother and was unable to protect her in the future. However, Rory explains she got those wings because she watched her mother fight and uphold justice all her life. Rory says,

“I don’t have these wings because of something you did wrong. I have them because of something you did right. All my life, I watched you stand up for justice. I love these badass wings ’cause they remind me of the person I admire most, my mom.”

Why does Lucifer abandon Rory?

The time travel story cycle in the show’s finale explains why Lucifer leaves Rory and Chloe. Rory’s abduction by Vincent Le Mec leads to two significant discoveries. For one, Rory hasn’t yet made it back to her timeline, so her time away hasn’t altered the future. Two, Dan finally arrived in Heaven.

When Chloe and Rory think about how Lucifer helped Dan get out of his Hell loop, they conclude that he can do the same for other people. They then push him to rescue the other damned souls in Hell.

Rory’s trip through time created a predestination paradox that can’t be solved as long as Lucifer stays in Los Angeles. So Lucifer has to go to Hell to only save the damned souls, but also protect his daughter’s place in the timeline.

Rory realizes that her anger toward her father is what pushed him to go to Hell and save damned souls. So before returning to her time, she begs her parents not to change anything. Lucifer tells her he will keep his promise, and not long after that, he says goodbye to Chloe and goes to Hell.

When Rory finally returns to the future, she expresses gratitude to her dying mother for fulfilling the promise of not changing anything. Chloe says she would love to see Rory again, to which Rory responds with a smile and a reminder that, as an angel, she could visit the afterlife at any time to see her mother and Lucifer. Rory then watches her mother die peacefully.

Even though the show ended on a good note, Lucifans hope there will be a Lucifer spinoff.

