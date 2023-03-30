Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo Are Unlikely Music Besties

One’s a self-described “city boy,” and the other is a “country boy.” They might have different fans and different spaces in the music industry, but Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo are close friends and collaborators, even covering one another’s songs. Here’s what we know about the unlikely duo.

How did Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo meet?

Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan perform during the 2017 CMT Music Awards | J. Merritt/FilmMagic

It’s unclear just how these besties became friends. Around 2015, though, the two started working together on surprising projects. Thanks to to karaoke platform Smule, Bryan and Derulo performed a virtual duet of “Want to Want Me.” The two have yet to record an original song together, although they often support each other.

“I love country music,” Derulo said via AP News. “I love different melodies, and I love the storytelling that country has. If I were able to flip that and bring that into my world, it would be fresh and new.”

For CMT Crossroads, the two reunited to perform “That’s My Kind of Night.” CMT Crossroads, as noted in the YouTube description, “shows the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres.”

For the same program, the duo covered Bryan’s hit song “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” earning millions of views on the YouTube video. Some comments specifically commended Derulo on his versatility, while others asked for more collaborations between these vocalists.

“This is absolutely OUTSTANDING,” one comment read. “I had absolutely no idea Jason Derulo could sing in the country twang that he did in this performance. This is an absolutely outstanding and perfect duet!”

As a classically trained vocalist, Derulo is known for exploring different genres throughout his career. He even acted in the movie musical adaptation of Cats.

Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo performed ‘Want to Want Me’ and ‘Strip It Down’ at the 2017 CMA Awards

Bryan and Derulo even reunited for the Country Music Association Awards, where they sang Derulo’s “Want to Want Me” and Bryan’s “Strip It Down.” The two also appeared in an interview, where Derulo described his partner’s moves as “not very hip.”

“I thought he was going to say, ‘his dance moves are very one-dimensional,'” Bryan said with a smile. “It’s kind of like the McDonald’s fry. You just stick with it, right? Don’t change the way you fry the McDonald’s fry.”

Derulo laughed at the simile, while Bryan mentioned that his collaborator had a “million” dance moves under his belt, some of which were showcased on stage.

Jason Derulo interviewed Luke Bryan for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

When Derulo guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live, it made sense that Bryan was his guest. The two chatted in 2020 about music, Derulo’s TikTok success, and catching fish in Bryan’s very own pond.

It’s unclear if these two will work together in the future, as Bryan recently released Prayin’ In a Deer Stand.