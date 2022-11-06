Luke Combs Announced a Gender Reveal For Emotional Fans at a Concert: ‘This Was a First’

Country music star Luke Combs participated in a gender reveal for two emotional concertgoers and parents-to-be, giving them a special memory few others can claim. He and his wife welcomed their first child in 2022. And he excitedly got involved when he gathered that two fans had a special request written on their handmade sign.

Luke Combs helped fans with a gender reveal for their first child

Fans who go to see Combs perform in concert might anticipate a surprise, like when he brought Ed Sheeran out for a duet.

Recently, two emotional parents-to-be were thrilled when Combs acknowledged their sign in the crowd at a concert. More than that, he chose to become part of a special moment for them — revealing the gender of their baby.

As Combs opened the envelope containing their results, he asked the couple, “Is this your first kid?”

“First one,” he shared with the crowd after receiving an answer. Getting closer to the big reveal, he told his audience, “I’m nervous.”

After reading the paper, Combs pointed to them and said, “You’ll be having your first son.”

Based on their reactions, that was what they were hoping to hear. Surely adding to their excitement and providing great proof of the story for them and their unborn child, Combs shared a video of the moment on Twitter.

“This was a first…,” he wrote. “Congrats y’all!”

This was a first… Congrats y’all! pic.twitter.com/aBpQOjFjX1 — Luke Combs ? (@lukecombs) October 26, 2022

Luke and Nicole Combs welcomed their first son, Tex Lawrence Combs, in 2022

Combs and his wife, Nicole, who married in 2020, had their first child in June 2022. She announced the arrival of Tex Lawrence Combs on Instagram. “It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day,” she wrote. “Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs.”

She added, “You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days.”

As reported by Taste of Country, she explained where the name came from on her Instagram Stories.”Tex — Luke’s great uncle’s name. Lawrence — my dad’s name,” she shared.

Luke Combs received a nomination for Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards again in 2022

Happy to be living this “Beautiful Crazy” life with #CMAawards Entertainer of the Year nominee, @LukeCombs! ❤️? Watch Wednesday 11/9 on @ABCNetwork as winners are revealed LIVE! ? pic.twitter.com/j3AqRMmHJM — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) October 24, 2022

Combs won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards in 2021. “I’m really kinda at a loss for words. Alan Jackson said my name twice just now!” he said as he accepted the honor (per People). “But I honestly don’t know what to say. I have never written a speech for something like this, which is not serving me very well right now.”

This year, he’s nominated again and faces competitors Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood again. Morgan Wallen is also up for the honor, whereas Eric Church received a nomination last year.

Furthermore, Combs is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. The 56th CMA Awards will air live on ABC on Wednesday, November 9.

On top of those CMA Awards nominations, Combs is up for Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Male Country album at the American Music Awards. Voting is still open for now, but the event airs live, also on ABC, on Sunday, November 20.

