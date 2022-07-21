Luke Combs: Inside His Days With His Infant Son, ‘Little Tex’

Country music star Luke Combs loves the new dad life, and he’s been sharing some insight with fans on Twitter. He’s been gushing over his days at home with his wife, Nicole Hocking Combs, and their son, Tex Lawrence.

Read on to find out when Combs became a father and what he’s had to say about being on dad duty with “little Tex” since. Plus, why does he feel it’s his responsibility to do “a lot of” changing diapers?

(L-R) Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Combs | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Luke Combs said he would have been happy with a healthy alligator before ‘little Tex’ arrived

In an interview with Kiss Country 99.9, Combs shared his excitement about the impending arrival of his first child. He said he was so excited that he’d be happy if they had “a damn alligator” as long as it was healthy.

In that same interview, Combs said they were being “tight-lipped” about their firstborn son’s name. “There’s a shortlist,” he said.

After Combs learned he and Nicole were becoming parents, he said he planned to be there for the baby as much as possible. And for him, that means bringing the whole family on tour eventually. But until that’s possible, he’s taken some time off from the road.

Luke Combs says being at home with Nicole and ‘little Tex’ is ‘amazing’

This is what my days at home look like now. Couldn’t be happier about that. Been amazing getting to spend time with Nicole and little Tex.

?: Montgomery Lee pic.twitter.com/0D8SbAamgT — Luke Combs ? (@lukecombs) July 16, 2022

Combs released a new album around the same time his son arrived, and some fans even called it his “best work yet.” But now, he’s contently focused on being a dad.

Nicole gave birth to Tex Lawrence Combs on Father’s Day, June 19, 2022. And the country music star has been a little spotty on social media since then. But he shared an update on Twitter to let fans know he’s pleased as he can be sharing his days and his home with his one-month-old son.

“This is what my days at home look like now,” Combs wrote along with some pictures of the family. “Couldn’t be happier about that. Been amazing getting to spend time with Nicole and little Tex.”

Fans shared congratulatory messages with the country music superstar, who won the title of CMA Award’s Entertainer of the Year in 2021.

Luke Combs is happy to change diapers for ‘little Tex’ since Nicole ‘grew him for 9 months’

What a day y’all. I spent it at home with changing diapers and hanging with family. Wouldn’t have it any other way! So glad y’all love this album as much as me and my buddies who helped me make it. Couldn’t do this without y’all. More to come soon. See y’all on the road! — Luke Combs ? (@lukecombs) June 25, 2022

Regarding changing diapers, Combs guessed before he became a dad that he would be handling that duty out of fairness to Nicole. “I’m assuming I’ll end up doing a lot of that, man. I would think so,” he explained to the Tennessean (per Taste of Country).

He added, “I just figure, you know, she had to kind of grow him for nine months, so I figure I can at least do something at this point. It’s like, you don’t really do anything for nine months. If you didn’t do anything after that, [you’re] kind of like a deadbeat at that point.”

Notably, Nicole said before Tex arrived that she “wants a big family”. But for now, the new parents seem to be relishing the experience of their first newborn.

