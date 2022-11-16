Luna Blaise Age: How Old Is the ‘Manifest’ Star Compared to Her Character, Olive?

Many fans of Manifest have come to love Olive Stone, the young mythology expert. Unlike her father, aunt, and twin brother, Olive was not a passenger on Flight 828, so she aged while they stayed five years younger in season 1. Here’s a closer look at Olive’s age and that of Luna Blaise, the actor behind the character. Plus, read on to learn more about Luna Blaise’s career.

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 | Netflix

How did Luna Blaise get famous?

Many people likely know Blaise from her role on Manifest, which skyrocketed in popularity with its move to Netflix last year. However, Blaise already had a taste of fame before she landed her role in the missing plane drama. Her first major role was Young Nina in the film Memoria, produced by James Franco, when she was 11 years old. Blaise then went on to play Nicole on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat. Two years later, in 2016, she starred in Jacob Sartorius’ music video for his debut single, “Sweatshirt.” This earned her a fair bit of Instagram fame.

“I didn’t really know how social media worked at the time, so when the video blew up, I was like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy, this is intense,'” Blaise told Refinery29 in 2017.

How old is Luna Blaise?

Luna Blaise was born on Oct. 1, 2001, making her 21 years old in 2022. She was 17 years old when she began working on Manifest in 2018. However, Blaise’s acting career dates back to when she was just 6 years old and made a cameo in the 2013 movie Vicious Circle.

“Both of my parents are in the entertainment industry. My dad is a director, and my mom is a producer, so I always grew up on sets,” she told Flaunt of her dream of acting at a young age. “My parents tried to keep me away from it as much as possible, but as a little girl, I always wanted to go on the stage and perform for people. I think it was around the age of eight, I really had a voice, and I realized I wanted to do this. I wanted to be on TV and movie screens.”

Olive Stone age on ‘Manifest’

Protective Olive is a whole mood. pic.twitter.com/A2pX0LAL5z — Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) November 9, 2022

RELATED: ‘Manifest’ Season 4: Who Is Ty Doran? Where You’ve Seen the Older Cal Stone Actor Before

Now, how does Luna Blaise’s age compare to Olive Stone’s? She isn’t too far off from her character; in Manifest Season 4, which takes place in 2022, Olive is around 20 years old. The show had a two-year time jump between seasons 3 and 4, so when viewers last saw her, she was around 17 or 18.

What is the age gap between Olive and TJ on ‘Manifest’?

As Manifest fans know by now, age gaps are slightly complicated on this show. In season 4, Olive resumes her relationship with TJ (Garrett Wareing), a Flight 828 passenger. When the two met prior to Flight 828’s disappearance, Olive was around 12 years old, while TJ was around 18.

Then, TJ disappeared with the plane and didn’t age for five years, while she continued aging. By the time Flight 828 returned, TJ was still 18-ish, and she was around 16. Realistically, he should have been around 23 years old, which could definitely make his relationship with Olive a bit alarming. But hey, there’s a lot about Manifest that could raise a few eyebrows.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.