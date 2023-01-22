‘M3GAN’ Star Allison Williams Had to Ignore Tina Fey’s Advice to Wear a Bra

Allison Williams has been a part of some of the most-watched movies and TV shows of the last few years. While she might take tips from the stars who came before her, there was one piece of advice from Tina Fey that Williams was forced to ignore.

Allison Williams found fame on ‘Girls’

Girls' goodbye: Lena Dunham and Allison Williams sound off on the beginning of the end. https://t.co/hG4AEMiHG8 pic.twitter.com/4j8XTrWiGl — E! News TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) April 18, 2016

Williams rose to fame on HBO’s Girls, where she starred alongside Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet. She has since starred in hit movies like Get Out, The Perfection, and M3GAN, as well as shows like The Mindy Project and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Girls saw Williams play Marnie Michaels, an art gallery assistant and wannabe singer who stumbles through the same struggles and misadventures the rest of the cast does as they navigate their early 20s.

Why Allison Williams ignored Tina Fey’s advice

Even before she started showing up in Hollywood productions, Williams received advice from the stars. Tina Fey, SNL and 30 Rock star, gave the commencement address at Williams’ graduation from New Canaan Country School.

During her speech, Williams claimed Fey gave the students some advice, including, “Wear a bra” and “Don’t smoke.” While the actor respected Fey, one of those tips didn’t mesh well with her Girls role.

Page Six reported that Williams was overheard laughing, “But now I work on Girls, where wardrobe doesn’t even let you wear a bra! You can’t find one anywhere on set.” Williams might not have listened to Fey this time, but she once worked with Fey in a role where she had to take all the comedian’s orders.

The first time Allison Williams and Tina Fey worked together

The Allison™—made famous by #M3GAN star Allison Williams—is the polar opposite of the cliche Manic Pixie Dream Girl. https://t.co/QCSjhQaXYT — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 8, 2023

During and after college, Williams held down a series of odd jobs, from working as a Ralph Lauren salesperson to being a stand-in on set. Her most memorable job? Working as the assistant to Fey’s assistant.

“I just wanted experience and I wanted to get to know the business, and it was a great summer because she was finishing Baby Mama and starting 30 Rock, so I kind of got to see, like, film and television,” Williams told Vulture of that time.

She continued, “It was so informative. Not only did I learn a lot about the industry, but I learned a lot about New York City — just getting lost in cabs and not knowing where things were. I got to spend a day in the writers’ room of 30 Rock and I’ll never forget it … I just thought [Fey] walked on air.”

Allison Williams’ role in ‘M3GAN’

These days, Williams is just as big a star as Fey. Her most recent role? The horror movie M3GAN. Williams plays a roboticist at a toy company who has just gained custody of her orphaned niece.

The pair struggle to connect until Williams’ character gives her a new toy she’s been working on: M3GAN, an AI doll. The girl and the doll become best friends, but things get dark and violent when anyone threatens to come between them.