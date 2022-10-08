Maddie Ziegler Got Candid About Her New Movie ‘Bloody Hell’

Maddie Ziegler may have gotten her start as a dancer, but she also seems to be very passionate about acting. In recent years, Ziegler has gotten the opportunity to grow her skills as an actor by working on a variety of projects. The Dance Moms alum had a small cameo in the Netflix film, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. She also got to work with Steven Spielberg on West Side Story. In 2021, she starred opposite Jenna Ortega in The Fallout. And Ziegler recently wrapped production on her new movie, Bloody Hell.

Maddie Ziegler landed her first leading role with ‘Bloody Hell’

Though Ziegler has steadily been building up her acting credits, Bloody Hell was new territory for her. It marks the first time the dancer has nabbed the leading role in a film. Ziegler has been candid about the fact that she loves every opportunity to be on set. And it seems that her upcoming movie was no exception. While speaking with Who What Wear, the actor got candid about her latest gig.

The ‘Dance Moms’ alum got candid about her new movie

“It was seriously the most incredible experience,” Ziegler shared about Bloody Hell. “I worked with Emily Hampshire, who played my mom, and Molly McGlynn, who wrote and directed it. It’s based on parts of her life.” Continuing on, Ziegler shared that her character, Lindy, is experiencing all the ups and downs of growing up alongside a diagnosis of MRKH disorder.

What is MRKH disorder?

MRKH is a disorder that typically affects the female reproductive system. Women with the disorder typically do not have menstrual cycles and cannot get pregnant. Furthermore, they often have to undergo special treatment in order to be able to have sexual intercourse. Ziegler feels excited to be portraying Lindy and to educate more people about the disorder through the movie.

Ziegler gushed about her time working on ‘Bloody Hell’

“I’m so excited to bring awareness to that because I don’t think it’s talked about enough,” Ziegler explained. “It was honestly such a learning experience, and to be surrounded by so many incredible women along the way was so inspiring.”

Certainly, Ziegler’s fans will be thrilled to see how she handles such an intense role. Ziegler has long since shared that she wants to prove that she can act without dancing. Bloody Hell just may be the perfect opportunity for her to showcase her acting chops. McGlynn had only the best things to say about Ziegler’s performance, so time will tell if fans agree. Thus far, the movie does not have a release date, but since production wrapped a few months back, we’d wager that the film could premiere as early as 2023.

