Maddie Ziegler and Chloé Lukasiak Can’t Watch ‘Dance Moms’

Maddie Ziegler and Chloé Lukasiak have come a long way since their days on Dance Moms. Ziegler has multiple brand partnerships, two makeup collections, and a budding acting career. Meanwhile, Lukasiak is also pursuing an acting career while earning and her degree from Pepperdine University and running a popular YouTube channel. But despite their success, the former duet partners are still known primarily for their dancing skills.

Maddie Ziegler, Chloé Lukasiak, and the ‘Dance Moms’ Season 2 cast | Jason Merritt/Getty Image

Maddie Ziegler and Chloé Lukasiak rose to fame after being cast on ‘Dance Moms’

Ziegler and Lukasiak were just kids when their lives completley changed. The pair were cast on the hit reality TV show, Dance Moms. Though the show was initially supposed to be just six episodes, it became wildly successful. Both Lukasiak and Ziegler were fan favorites of the show and were subsequently thrust into the spotlight. Over time, their projects outside the reality TV show led to individual fame.

Both dancers experienced stress while on the show

But being on Dance Moms was often a challenge. Lukasiak suffered through incredibly poor treatment from her teacher, Abby Lee MIller. Meanwhile, Ziegler, who was Miller’s favorite, was under incredible pressure to always be perfect and win. The girls also had to contend with constant fighting from adult cast members, producers stirring the pot, and an insane, anxiety-producing, filming schedule.

Fortunately, both Ziegler and Lukasiak seem to be doing a lot better now that their days on Dance Moms are over. However, the good friends have both shared that they haven’t been able to successfully watch the show. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Ziegler shared that she has never rewatched the show. She admitted that she tried to show her boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin, an episode of the show, but neither one could get through it.

Ziegler shared that she and her boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin, couldn’t get through one episode of ‘Dance Moms’

“I did watch a little bit of an episode from the very beginning to show my boyfriend because I was like, ‘You cannot watch this, but I’ll show you what I looked like,'” Ziegler shared. “And we both were like, “This is sad. We need to turn this off.” Continuing on, The Fallout actor shared that there are actually gaps in her memory about much of her Dance Moms’ days.

“I have dissociated so much from that time,” Ziegler shared. “I’ll see fans post scenes from Dance Moms, and I’m like, ‘I literally don’t even remember that happening.’ It’s weird because there were really amazing times, but there were also a lot of things that were really, really not great for us kids.”

Lukasiak also has very little memory of the show

In a recent YouTube video, reacting to her old interviews from Dance Moms, Lukasiak echoed her former castmates’ sentiments to the letter. “I have never successfully re-watched the show, and, as you all know, I have a very bad memory regarding the show,” she shared. “I don’t remember a ton.”

Though Dance Moms ended years ago, it seems Lukasiak is still recovering from the trauma of it. In fact, she shared that reacting to clips of herself on Dance Moms was the first time she was able to watch clips of the show and not get upset.

Watching clips of ‘Dance Moms’ still affects Lukasiak today

“It was fun to look back and re-watch all of that and relive it, sort of,” Lukasiak explained. “Actually, that was the first time I’ve seen anything from Dance Moms and not been like entirely like anxious and feeling bad it was just sort of like good vibes.”

Considering everything Ziegler and Lukasiak went through, it’s no wonder they don’t have the desire to relive Dance Moms. Fortunately, the pair have each other to lean on for support. “Claddie” fans will be pleased to know that the duo remain good friends today.

