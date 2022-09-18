Maddie Ziegler Has Felt Like an Adult Her Whole Life

Maddie Ziegler is just a few weeks shy of 20, but she’s already lived a pretty atypical life. At age 8, her life changed when she was cast on the hit reality TV show, Dance Moms. Her passion for dance, perfectionist tendencies, and musicality got her noticed by others in the entertainment industry. From those connections, Ziegler has begun to navigate a successful career in Hollywood.

Maddie Ziegler | David Livingston/Getty Images

Maddie Ziegler had adult responsibilities at a young age

Because of Ziegler’s tenure on Dance Moms, she grew up pretty quickly. Despite being a child, she had many adult responsibilities. Filming and rehearsing for the reality TV show was practically a full-time job. But the show wasn’t the only adult obligation that The Fallout actor took on. At age six, the dancer stepped in as the second primary caregiver for her younger sister, Kenzie Ziegler, following their parents’ divorce.

RELATED: Maddie Ziegler Missed 50 Days of School in 1 Year for ‘Dance Moms’

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Maddie reflected on how, growing up, she never quite felt her age. “But I kind of have felt like an adult my whole life, which is weird,” she explained. “Even Tonya, my best friend, she’s in her 30s, and I relate to her more than I do to 19-year-olds because I had to grow up so quickly. I’ve also always been an old soul. I’m a grandma at heart—I went to bed at 9:30 last night.”

‘The Fallout’ actor feels like a kid in her relationship with her boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin

But despite her chronically early bedtimes, there’s one area of her life where Maddie feels more like her age. In her relationship with singer, Eddie Benjamin, the dancer is content with being young and in love. Despite the fact that they’ve been dating for nearly three years, Maddie feels no need to rush into anything.

RELATED: Maddie Ziegler Has No Plans to Ever Speak to Abby Lee Miller Again

“But we’re kids,” Maddie explained. “Me and Eddie are still kids. We’re figuring it out, and we’re just letting it happen.” While Maddie is happy to take her relationship one day at a time, Kenzie expressed surprise that her sister has a long-term boyfriend. According to the “Donuts” singer, Maddie was always so work-focused that she wasn’t sure she’d make time for a beau. Interestingly enough, Maddie echoed her little sister’s sentiments.

Maddie was hyperfocused on her career from a young age

“When I was younger, I never thought about wanting a boyfriend,” Maddie explained. “I was like, ‘I’m a working girl; I don’t have time for this.’ I was never boy crazy either. Obviously, I loved Zac Efron when I was 8 years old and Justin Bieber when I was 8 years old, but I never thought about real-life boys.”

It seems that at age 19, Maddie has found more of a balance between her personal life and professional life. We’re sure her fans are happy that she’s found a supportive partnership where she can finally feel her age.

RELATED: ‘Dance Moms’ Alum Kalani Hilliker Slams Body Shamers