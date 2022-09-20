Maddie Ziegler Was Heartbroken When People Compared Kenzie to Her

Maddie Ziegler and Kenzie Ziegler have been carving out spaces for themselves in the entertainment industry. The sisters have a shared podcast, Take 20, but have otherwise gone in different routes in Hollywood. Maddie has started making a name for herself as an actor starring in films like West Side Story and The Fallout. Meanwhile, Kenzie has garnered attention for her music, releasing songs like “Exhale”, “Donuts”, and “happy for me.”

Kenzie and Maddie Ziegler became famous at a young age

Of course, long-time fans of the famous sisters will recall that Maddie and Kenzie got their start on the hit reality TV show, Dance Moms. The pair were only 6 and 8 when the show started airing and changing the trajectory of their lives. For six years, their lives were consumed with traveling, filming, and competing for the sake of the show.

Abby Lee Miller and ‘Dance Moms’ fans often compared the sisters

While both Maddie and Kenzie were talented dancers, Maddie received the lion’s share of attention from fans. Because of her passion and penchant for winning competitions, she became her teacher’s favorite student. Maddie was constantly put on a pedestal by Abby Lee Miller, and many of her teammates were compared to her. And because Kenzie is Maddie’s little sister, she often got the worst of these comparisons.

But Miller was hardly the only one to compare the sisters. The Dance Moms fandom was fond of making comparisons also. It didn’t help that the show seemed to egg on these comparisons. In season 4, Kenzie even had to compete Maddie’s well-known solo, Cry, and wear the same costume her sister donned years prior. When the show aired her performance, they used a split screen and showed Maddie’s rendition of the number, which encouraged further comparisons.

Maddie reveals that it broke her heart that Kenzie was constantly compared to her

It seems these comparisons were hard on the sisters. In an interview with Elite Daily, Maddie reflected on the constant comparisons. “It broke my heart that you got compared to me so much as a dancer,” Maddie revealed to Kenzie. “Like, if you didn’t win, why weren’t you as good as Maddie? That is so heartbreaking. Everyone should be allowed to shine in their own ways.”

Kenzie admits to taking some frustration out on her older sister

Naturally, the comparisons were tough on Kenzie as well. In the aforementioned interview, she admitted to taking some of her frustration out on her older sister. “I handled it pretty badly,” she shared with Maddie. “I was a bratty kid. We’d be doing interviews, and I’d just be like, ‘I’m not Maddie,’ yelling at you, and you had nothing to do with it. You’re just a good dancer, and we’re sisters, and that was it. But we still get compared to this day. Every sister gets compared, no matter who you are.”

Fortunately, for the sisters, the comparisons have slowed down a ton. Both sisters have asked their fans to stop making comparisons to each other and many have obliged. Clearly, there’s no shortage of talent between the Ziegler sisters. Hopefully, fans will start appreciating them for their individual talents.

