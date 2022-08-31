Maddie Ziegler Is Hyper-Focused on Her Acting Career

Maddie Ziegler has definitely caught the acting bug. While the former reality TV star will always have a passion for dance, it seems that she’s focusing on her acting career these days. In the past few years, the Dance Moms alum has been cast in a number of movies including West Side Story and The Fallout. And she recently wrapped production on an upcoming film, Bloody Hell, which she co-led with Schitt’s Creek alum, Emily Hampshire.

Maddie Ziegler discovered her love of acting while working with Sia

Interestingly enough, Ziegler discovered her passion for acting because of her love of dance. While working with her godmother, Sia, on music videos, Ziegler realized that she’d been playing characters all along. This led to her desire to pursue a career as an actor. Since then, the dancer has been auditioning for movies and TV shows and steadily growing her acting resume.

The ‘Dance Moms’ alum has danced in all of the movies and TV shows she’s starred in thus far

In the past, all of Ziegler’s acting roles have also required her to utilize her dancing skills. Her dance training absolutely came in handy in West Side Story. Meanwhile, in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, she portrayed a cheerleader and showed off a side aerial and an impressive leap during the film. And, in The Fallout, Ziegler’s character, Mia, was a popular dancer with a huge social media following, not unlike Ziegler herself.

For her part, Ziegler is grateful that she’s been able to combine both of her passions for so long. However, the 19-year-old has been candid that she’s looking forward to doing movies that don’t require her to dance also. According to Ziegler, she’s eager to prove that she can act without relying on her skills as a dancer.

Ziegler gets candid about her new movie, ‘Bloody Hell’

It seems that Ziegler’s opportunity to focus exclusively on acting has already occurred. In an interview with Teen Vogue, she got candid about the movie she recently shot. “I would say obviously, acting is a huge part of my life now,” Ziegler admitted. “I just wrapped up a film called Bloody Hell and I’m so excited for people to see it. It’s an amazing cast and I love the writer and director Molly [McGlynn], she’s so incredible. And I can’t wait for people to hear her story.”

Ziegler is really focusing on her acting career these day

Continuing on, Ziegler also teased other things she’s working on. And fans may be surprised to know that they are exclusively acting projects. “And then other than that, I’m doing a few other projects right now,” Ziegler explained. “But it’s all acting projects, so it’s been really fun.”

Clearly, Ziegler is prioritizing her acting career at this time in her life. And even though the dancer has been working in Hollywood for years, she’s still very humbled by the opportunities that she’s been given. Ziegler admitted that she can’t believe how many acting projects she’s been given the opportunity to do. However, Ziegler seems to be taking advantage of the traction in her career. We’re sure her loyal fans are chomping at the bit to see more of her movies in the future.

