Maddie Ziegler Was ‘Kind of Embarrassed’ by Her ‘Dance Moms’ Fame

Maddie Ziegler was only eight when her whole life changed. She, her mother, Melissa Gisoni, and her little sister, Mackenzie Ziegler, were chosen to be a part of a six-week docuseries. That docuseries would eventually become Dance Moms, a wildly popular reality TV show from Lifetime. The show would thrust Maddie into the spotlight and end her experience of childhood normalcy.

Maddie Ziegler gave up a normal childhood for ‘Dance Moms’

The show began affecting Maddie’s day-to-day life almost immediately. She often had to leave school early or skip school altogether in order to film the show, travel, and rehearse. However, it took a bit before The Fallout actor realized how much impact the TV show would have on her life. Since Maddie never watched Dance Moms at home, she didn’t realize how popular it was until she began being recognized in public. While speaking with Cosmopolitan, the actor recalled the very first time this happened.

The dancer recalls being embarrassed by her fame

“I was 8, and we were in an ice cream store, me and the girls from Dance Moms, and people were calling our names,” Maddie remembered. “We were weirded out, like, ‘How do they know our names?’ Then I noticed it gradually—everywhere we went, at any dance competition—swarms of people. It didn’t make me excited. In a way, I was kind of embarrassed.”

Part of what made Maddie embarrassed was the spectacle of her Dance Moms fame. As much as she appreciated people’s kind words, the fanfare could be distracting. This was especially true at competitions when she was trying to prove herself as an accomplished dancer worthy of winning a dance scholarship. She feared that those in power might not think she was committed to her craft.

Maddie worried that ‘Dance Moms’ fame would prevent people from taking her seriously

“I felt like, I hope the teachers are taking me seriously, because all these girls are asking me for photos and I’m here to work,” Maddie shared. “It was really hard for me to set the two worlds apart because I absolutely adored when people would come up to me and say they started dancing because of me. The fact that they even cared about me was so cool, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m also here to try and win a scholarship.'”

Given how Maddie was portrayed on Dance Moms, it’s clear that she took dance seriously. Her work ethic and passion for dance was palpable. These days, Maddie has discovered a passion for acting in addition to dance. Her role in West Side Story has brought her even more fame and attention. She’s also set to have her first leading role in the upcoming film, Bloody Hell. For her part, the dancer seems surprised that she’s gotten so many cool acting opportunities. Because she got her start on reality TV, she, again, wondered if people would take her seriously as an actor. However, it seems that Dance Moms may have been more of a help to Maddie’s career rather than a hindrance.