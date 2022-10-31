Maddie Ziegler Knew It Was ‘Weird’ That She and Sia Were ‘Best Friends’ at a Young Age

Maddie Ziegler has always seemed very mature for her age. Those who watched her during her time on Dance Moms will recall that her mother, Melissa Gisoni, always claimed she was wise beyond her years. Perhaps this is why the dancer has developed deep friendships with women who are quite a bit older than her. Sia, for example, is someone who Ziegler has had a close bond with for years.

Maddie Ziegler and Sia | Suzi Pratt/WireImage

How did Sia and Maddie Ziegler meet?

Ziegler and Sia first connected back in 2014, when the Australian songwriter cast Ziegler in her music video, Chandelier. The “Move Your Body” singer was a big fan of Dance Moms and frequently found herself emotionally moved when she watched Ziegler perform her solos. Turns out that when she met the 11-year-old in real life, she was even more affected by the dancer. The singer has shared that she immediately felt a maternal need to protect the West Side Story alum.

The ‘West Side Story’ actor is best friends with the ‘Move Your Body’ singer despite their age gap

While Ziegler didn’t think she’d ever see Sia again after Chandelier, they quickly developed a fast friendship. Not only did they work together again, but they started hanging out a lot also. At age 12, the Bloody Hell actor would spend the night at the singer’s house on a near-weekly basis. They’d even snuggle together. In an interview 2017 interview with ABC news, a 14-year-old Ziegler got candid about her friendship with Sia.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg Thought Maddie Ziegler ‘Should Win an Oscar’ for Music According to Sia

“The first time I showed her Chandelier, like the dance, she cried, and ever since that we were just like best friends,” Ziegler shared about Sia. “And it’s weird to think because we have such a big age gap, so people are like ‘How does that work?’ but we’re best friends. She gives me a lot of great lessons in life to make sure that I’m not overworking or just making sure that I’m having fun with everything that I’m doing, which I really appreciate.”

How much older is Sia than Ziegler?

But what is the age gap between Sia and Ziegler? The pair is three months shy of 27 years apart. With a gap that big, it’s surprising that they had so many things to chat about, especially when the dancer was in her early teens. But Sia actually isn’t Ziegler’s only bestie who has quite a few years on her. The former reality TV star also is best friends with her long-time makeup artist, Tonya Brewer. Brewer is actually 10 years older than Ziegler.

RELATED: ‘Dance Moms’: Kenzie and Maddie Ziegler Tried to Quit for Years

Ziegler also has friends in her age bracket

Clearly, the dancer has developed some bonds with people a great deal older than her. However, she also has friends who are closer to her own age. For example, while filming The Fallout, she became close with Jenna Ortega. The actors are actually only 3 days apart from one another. Furthermore, Ziegler is still pals with all of the original dancers from the Dance Moms cast. So, luckily, she also has some friends who are in the same stage of life as she is.