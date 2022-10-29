Maddie Ziegler’s Mom Said Ziegler and Sia are ‘Like Sisters’: ‘They Snuggle Together’

Maddie Ziegler and Sia have been connected in the media for years. The pair’s relationship began back in 2014 when the Aussie singer cast the dancer in her music video, Chandelier. After seeing Ziegler’s solos on Dance Moms, “The Greatest” singer reached out to the then 11-year-old Ziegler and her mom, Melissa Gisoni, on Twitter. From there, the pair developed a close bond.

For her part, Ziegler had no idea how much her life would change when she was cast in Chandelier. She had no clue who Sia was and didn’t expect anyone to watch the music video. In fact, she never thought she’d see Sia again after they finished filming. However, Sia had an immediate reaction to meeting The Fallout actor.

Sia and Maddie Ziegler developed a close relationship after working together on 'Chandelier'

Sia has been candid about the fact that meeting Ziegler was the best day of her life. She has shared that she experienced the stirrings of a mother’s first love when she watched the Bloody Hell star do the Chandelier dance for the first time. The “Elastic Heart” singer shared that she knew upon meeting Ziegler that she wanted to protect her and work with her again.

But the bond between the pair quickly developed beyond a professional working relationship. They started to spend copious amounts of time together, even when they were working on a project. In fact, Ziegler would have frequent sleepovers with the Grammy-winner, starting at age 12. While speaking with Stuff, Gisoni commented on the relationship that Sia had with her eldest daughter.

Ziegler's mom, Melissa Gisoni, revealed that her daughter was like a sister to the 'Elastic Heart' singer

“They’re like sisters, I love how they snuggle together,” Gisoni shared. Gisoni has always been supportive of Ziegler’s relationship with Sia. In fact, she made the songwriter the godmother of both of her daughters. While Gisoni herself is very close to her daughter, she doesn’t seem to mind that the West Side Story actor also has a close relationship with Sia. Sia considers herself grateful that Gisoni “shares” Ziegler with her.

Sia is grateful that Gisoni isn't threatened by the maternal love she has for Ziegler

“I’m infertile, so being able to express my maternal side with Maddie has being really special for me,” Sia shared about Ziegler while speaking with Sirius XM’s Fierce Women in Music. “And I’m really grateful to her mum for allowing me to do so because, you know, a lot of other people would probably find that threatening.” Clearly, Gisoni is perfectly fine with the relationship Sia has with her daughter, despite other people’s differing opinions on the matter.