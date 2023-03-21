Why Maddie Ziegler Was Nervous for the ‘Bloody Hell’ Premiere

Maddie Ziegler is no stranger to performing. Fans of the entertainer will recall that she got her start in the world of competitive dance. It wasn’t uncommon for Ziegler to perform solos, duets, trios, and group dances on stage in front of a large audience. Meanwhile, working with Sia meant that Ziegler’s work was being seen by millions, thanks to her appearances on shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the Grammys. But despite her time in the public eye, Ziegler still called the premiere of her most recent film, Bloody Hell, nerve-racking.

Maddie Ziegler’s new movie, ‘Bloody Hell’ recently premiered at South by Southwest

Though Ziegler is undoubtedly a gifted dancer, she’s been sharpening her acting skills as of late. Most recently, she starred in the coming-of-age “traumedy,” Bloody Hell. The film, which marked Ziegler’s very first role as a leading lady, recently debuted on March 13 at South by Southwest. Ziegler was no stranger to the film festival. The Fallout (which was another film that the actor worked on) also premiered at South by Southwest back in 2021.

The dancer was riddled with nerves ahead of the film’s premiere

But despite Ziegler’s previous experiences, she admits that attending the premiere of Bloody Hell still made her nervous. While she was excited for people to see the project, she was a bit anxious as well. Still, she was able to calm her nerves by reminding herself that she’d done all that she could do. While speaking with WWD, the Dance Moms alum got candid about she felt ahead of her film’s premiere.

“I’m so happy for people to see this film,” Ziegler shared about Bloody Hell. “I put so much love and care into it, so I’m really excited to have that show through the performance. When you watch a movie that you’ve been a part of, the way you react is completely different than how the audience reacts. So I’m excited to sit in the audience with everyone and see what they take from it. It’s definitely nerve-wracking, but it’s also like, ‘OK, I did the work, and now it’s out of my hands, and now it’s for everyone else to enjoy.’ The only thing you can do is just hope that people resonate with it.”

Ziegler is very proud of her work in ‘Bloody Hell’

Fortunately, for Ziegler, it seems that people are, in fact, resonating with the film. Thus far, the dancer has received great reviews for her work in Bloody Hell. People have called out the charisma that she’s managed to give to her film. Certainly, it seems that long-time fans of the 20-year-old will be proud of the growth that she’s demonstrated as an actor.

For her part, it seems that Ziegler is proud of herself as well. Considering she’s known for her perfectionist tendencies, this is certainly no small feat. “Normally, I’m very critical of myself — which I still am — but I was actually pretty proud of [my performance],” Ziegler explained of her work in Bloody Hell. “It’s a huge moment for me to lead a movie at this capacity, and I hope people like it.”