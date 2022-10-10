Maddie Ziegler Never Thought She’d See Sia Again After 1 Project

Though Maddie Ziegler is famous in her own right, she’s frequently linked to her famous godmother, Sia. Ziegler was just 11 years old when she was cast in the Australian singer’s music video, Chandelier. Since then, the pair have gone on to collaborate on numerous other projects. From live performances to tours, to other music videos, to Sia’s film, Music. But their relationship extends far beyond a professional one.

Maddie Ziegler and Sia | Suzi Pratt/WireImage

Maddie Ziegler and Sia consider each other family

After working together for nine years, Ziegler and Sia have become like family to each other. Years ago, the “Cheap Thrills” singer was named godmother to the dancer and her younger sister, Kenzie Ziegler. Maddie has been candid that she maintains a close relationship with Sia. In fact, during quarantine, the Bloody Hell actor split her time between Sia’s home and her mother, Melissa Gisoni’s, home.

The ‘Music’ director doesn’t want to work with anyone else besides her goddaughter

Sia has been very open about how much she adores Maddie. The director has stated that she thinks of the Dance Moms alum as a daughter. She also loves being able to work professionally with her goddaughter as well, citing that she doesn’t want to cast anyone else in her projects. But even though the pair are close now, Maddie never expected to be close to the “Elastic Heart” singer when she was first cast in Chandelier.

Maddie assumed she’d never see Sia again after filming ‘Chandelier’

Though the Chandelier music video became a viral sensation, Maddie didn’t have any expectations for the music video when she said yes to it. In fact, she assumed that nobody would ever see her work in the music video. Furthermore, she wasn’t expecting that she’d continue to collaborate with Sia after completing the music video.

“I thought I would do Chandelier and then never see her again,” Maddie shared about Sia in an interview with Elite Daily. “I didn’t think anyone was going to see this music video because I didn’t even know who Sia was.”

Sia felt an instant connection to the ‘Dance Moms’ alum

For her part, Sia has shared that she too was surprised that Chandelier blew up the way that it did. While speaking with Sirius XM’s Fierce Women in Music, the “Move Your Body Singer” got candid about the video. “I didn’t ever think that chandelier was going to be as big as it was a success,” she explained.

But while Sia didn’t know how successful the music video would be, she knew she’d be doing whatever she could to see Ziegler again. The Aussie explains that she felt maternal toward Maddie immediately and wanted to do everything in her power to protect her.

“It’s weird it’s the day I met her [and] she danced the dance I cried,” Sia shared about meeting Maddie. “And I felt like what people when people say that [they feel when they] give birth to their first child. And they never knew they could love someone so much. And they experienced this kind of like opening of their eyes that they never thought they could love someone so much so profoundly. And that was what happened to me the day that, you know, I saw her do the Chandelier dance in her little black leotard for the first time in rehearsals. And I just was like so blown away by her. And I thought she’s going to be incredibly successful, and I’m afraid for her.”

Will the ‘Move Your Body’ singer and the dancer ever collaborate again?

Clearly, Maddie was wrong in thinking that she’d never see Sia again. The pair remain close today and see each other frequently. Only time will tell if they continue to collaborate following Sia’s snafu with her directorial debut, Music.