Maddie Ziegler Pierced Nia Sioux’s Ears With a Safety Pin

It seems that Maddie Ziegler has more talents than fans think. In recent years, The Fallout alum has been showing off her acting chops and making a name for herself in the entertainment industry outside of being a dancer. She’s also proven her makeup skills with the launch of her second collection with Morphe 2. However, Ziegler’s good friend and fellow Dance Moms alum, Nia Sioux, just revealed that Ziegler also has a talent for piercing ears.

Maddie Ziegler pierced Nia Sioux’s ears for her birthday

Ziegler is known for her perfectionist tendencies. Perhaps that’s why her friends feel comfortable entrusting her with their ears. In a recent interview with Women’s Health, Sioux revealed that Ziegler pierced her ears as a birthday gift. Sioux admits that she wasn’t allowed to get additional piercings until she turned 18, so when she became a legal adult, she knew exactly what she wanted from Ziegler.

“It’s actually funny, so my friend Maddie Ziegler pierced my second holes with a safety pin for me when I was 18,” the “Star In Your Own Life” singer shared. “That was what I wanted for my birthday.” Continuing on, Sioux shared that Ziegler did the piercing Parent Trap style, but she swapped a needle for another tool

The ‘West Side Story’ actor pierced Sioux’s ears with a safety pin

“She’s really good at piercing ears, so she pierced mine for me with a safety pin,” Sioux explained about Ziegler. “She sterilized it and stuff, you know, we used iced whatever. Never got infected, so honestly, I can trust her with my life now. So like when she did it, it hurt, but like it was just for like a second. And I do have a pretty high pain tolerance, so I was able to handle it. But I was a little nervous, you know.”

Sioux also got pierced when she was hanging out with her fellow ‘Dance Moms’ alum, Brooke Hyland

But Ziegler isn’t the only Dance Moms alum that Sioux has a piercing memory with. Sioux also revealed that she got additional ear piercings when she was hanging out with her long-time friend, Brooke Hyland. However, her favorite piercing to date seems to be her belly button piercing, despite the fact that she was nervous about getting it.

The ‘Star In Your Own Life’ singer explains why she loves her belly button piercing

“Then I also, last year, got my belly button pierced and that was really fun,” Sioux shared. “It boosted my confidence so much and it was something that I was wanting to do for like years and was too, like chicken, to do you know. And my mom told me that I could get it pierced when I was 18. She was like, ‘You’re 18 you can do whatever you want.’ I was too scared, but I’m happy I got it pierced last year, and it was the best move I’ve ever made.”

