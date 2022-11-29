Maddie Ziegler Recalled the Time Sia Turned Into a ‘Stage Mom’

Sia has been protective of Maddie Ziegler from the day the pair first met. After watching many episodes of Dance Moms, the Australian singer found herself emotionally moved by the dancer’s performances. So when it came time to cast someone to play her in her music video, Chandelier, Ziegler was her top choice. She reached out to the then 11-year-old dancer on Twitter, and eventually, Ziegler and her mom, Melissa Gisoni, decided that they’d say yes to the job.

Maddie Ziegler and Sia | Suzi Pratt/WireImage

Sia has always felt very protective over Maddie Ziegler

Soon after, Ziegler found herself on set shooting the wildly popular music video. And while the West Side Story actor didn’t think anyone would see the video, she recalls Sia being particularly moved by her work. In fact, Ziegler has shared that the “Move Your Body” singer was moved to tears the very first time she performed the choreography for her.

RELATED: Inside Maddie Ziegler and Sia’s Relationship; Is It Problematic?

Sia has shared many times that she felt a connection to Ziegler immediately. She explained that the first time she saw the Bloody Hell star perform, she felt the stirrings of a mother’s first love. She also felt the deep-seated need to do everything she could to protect Ziegler. That form of protection has been everything from monitoring who Ziegler works with, creating job opportunities for her, providing her with 24/7 security, and more.

The ‘Chandelier’ collaborators have an interesting relationship

In the past, Ziegler has shared that she and Sia are “best friends.” However, in more recent times, she seems to think of the Aussie as her family member. Ziegler’s mother, Gisoni, has shared that the duo behave like sisters. However, Ziegler and Sia seem to describe themselves as having a mother-daughter relationship. Sia brought Ziegler her first car when she turned 16 and even gives her hand-me-down clothing.

Ziegler recalls the one time Sia became a stage mom

Back in 2019, Ziegler was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and she revealed that she was actually wearing one of Sia’s sentimental outfits. “This is her bridal dress,” Ziegler shared of the white lacy gown she was wearing. “Like, her bridal shower dress.” Continuing on, Ziegler explained that Sia encouraged her to wear the gown, and it was the one time she can recall the “Elastic Heart” singer behaving like a typical stage mom.

RELATED: Maddie Ziegler’s Mom Said Ziegler and Sia are ‘Like Sisters’: ‘They Snuggle Together’

“I’m basically like her daughter,” Ziegler revealed about Sia. “And so she’s always wanted to, like, dress up her daughter and just, like, put her in different, cool, clothes. And this [dress] fit like a glove, and she’s like, ‘This is epic.’ I’ve never seen her turn into a stage mom like that before. She literally was on her [knees]. She was like, ‘Okay, from the side, to the back.’ Like, she was, like, taking photos, and she was, like, sliding on her knees. And I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ I mean, she’s a fan of the [The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon], so she lived her ‘Dance Mom’ moment.”

Sia is Ziegler’s godmother

It seems that Sia had a full-circle moment. She went from being a fan of Dance Moms to becoming one herself. For her part, Ziegler hasn’t yet expressed discomfort with Sia mothering her. In fact, in the aforementioned interview, the dancer revealed that Sia had officially become her godmother. If anything had happened to her mother, Gisoni, before Ziegler reached the legal age of 18, Sia would’ve stepped in as her legal guardian. Fortunately, Gisoni remained healthy, and now that Ziegler is 20, Sia’s godmother title seems to be in name and spirit only.