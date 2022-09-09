Maddie Ziegler Started Doing Her Own Makeup Before ‘Dance Moms’

Maddie Ziegler was only eight years old when her life changed forever. The Pittsburgh native was cast in the Lifetime show Dance Moms alongside her sister, Kenzie Ziegler, and mom, Melissa Gisoni. The show made Maddie famous in the world of competitive dance. It also got her noticed by her frequent collaborator, Sia. But dance wasn’t the only skill that Maddie showed expertise in during her tenure on the show. She also showed a keen understanding of how to use makeup.

Maddie Ziegler did her own makeup on ‘Dance Moms’

Fans of Dance Moms will recall that from the beginning of the show, Maddie would do her own makeup for competitions and performances. While some of the other dancers often relied on their moms, Maddie took it upon herself to make sure her face was done. Furthermore, she often did Kenzie’s makeup as well as her other teammates’, creating complex looks for the stage.

When did the ‘West Side Story’ actor start doing her own makeup?

Interestingly enough, Maddie started doing her own makeup years before Dance Moms even aired. While speaking with Teen Vogue, she admitted that her skills have certainly improved in the years since. “I think I can now confidently do my makeup,” The Fallout actor explained. “I started doing my own makeup when I was six years old. So I have continued to grow in terms of my makeup skills, but I love it so much.”

But why is makeup such a passion for Maddie? Like dancing or acting, the Bloody Hell star enjoys how it allows her to express her creativity. “There’s no rules to makeup, so I think that’s why I also love it so much because you have so much freedom to play and sometimes I think [about] how they say art is subjective,” she continued. “I think that’s the same with makeup. I think that it’s up to your own interpretation and you can do whatever makes you happy.”

What is Maddie’s everyday look?

But what kind of makeup looks makes Maddie happy these days? She keeps it pretty simple for her everyday look, opting for a feathery brow which she achieves using a brow gel. She also likes a cream blush to give her a nice pigment. And the dancer always makes sure she loads up on sunscreen, especially because she’s based in sunny Los Angeles.

Ziegler loves a makeup look with a fun eye

Of course, Maddie opts for a bolder look when she’s getting all dolled up for interviews, premieres, or photoshoots. Her must-have makeup look for special events? “Definitely a fun eye,” Maddie declared. “I love to do either a fun pop of color on the eye or a fun graphic liner. So that’s why I am really happy to do both of those things in my collection because that’s actually what I use the most. And it was so cool.”

Clearly, Maddie’s years of using makeup have helped her hone her skills. It’s no surprise that she recently launched yet another makeup collection with Morphe 2.

