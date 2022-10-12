Maddie Ziegler Wanted to Move in with Sia at Age 13

When Sia reached out to Maddie Ziegler on Twitter to offer her a role in her upcoming music video, Chandelier, Ziegler had no idea how much her life would change. The West Side Story actor was already well-known thanks to her place in the Dance Moms cast. However, collaborating with the Australian singer would take her career to new heights. It would also cause the dancer to develop a very close bond with Sia.

Maddie Ziegler and Sia | Suzi Pratt/WireImage

Maddie Ziegler and Sia consider each other family

Both Sia and Ziegler have been candid about the fact that they think of each other as family. “The Greatest” singer shared that she’s grateful to Ziegler’s mom, Melissa Gisoni, for sharing the Book of Henry star with her. Furthermore, the 20-year-old has stated multiple times that the Grammy winner is her godmother.

Melissa Gisoni said her oldest daughter is best friends with the ‘Unstoppable’ singer

Gisoni has also spoken candidly about the relationship between her eldest daughter and the songwriter. Back in 2016, she spoke with Cosmopolitan about their pair’s connection. “Sia and Maddie are literally best friends,” Gisoni revealed. “They’re going to a wedding together in two weeks. They’re family now.”

RELATED: Sia Questions if She Threw Maddie Ziegler ‘to the Wolves’

Why Ziegler wanted to move in with Sia at age 13

In fact, Ziegler and Sia were so close that the dancer wanted to move in with the Music director when she was 13. Desperate to move to Los Angeles from her hometown of Pittsburgh, Ziegler shared that she’d move to the city of angels without her family and stay with her godmother. “She wants to move to LA today,” Gisoni explained. “We were home for two weeks and she goes, ‘Mom, I’m going to move in with Sia. I can’t live here anymore. I need to live in LA’ It’s just where she belongs.”

The ‘Dance Moms’ alum did live with Sia temporarily

Eventually, Ziegler and her family did relocate to LA. Considering both she and her little sister, Kenzie, are pursuing careers in the entertainment industry, it made sense for the family to make the move. Interestingly enough, Ziegler still managed to move in with Sia part-time for a bit. The Fallout actor shared that she split her time in quarantine between her mother’s home and Sia’s home.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg Thought Maddie Ziegler ‘Should Win an Oscar’ for Music According to Sia

These days, however, Ziegler lives alone. At 20, she feels adult enough to have a place of her own. And it seems that the LA lifestyle is working out for her. She’s been pretty booked and busy in the last few years. Most recently, she wrapped production on her latest film, Bloody Hell, which marks her first leading role. She also recently launched her second collaboration with Morphe 2. We’re sure fans of the talented dancer are interested in seeing what she does next.

RELATED: Maddie Ziegler’s Best Friend Is in Her 30s; Why the Big Age Gap?