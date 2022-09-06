Maddie Ziegler on Whether Hailey Bieber’s Smoothie Is Worth $17

At age 19, Maddie Ziegler has an impressive net worth of $5 million. Having grown up in the spotlight, she’s used to some of the finer things in life. And Ziegler admits that she’s willing to splurge for some luxury products every now and again. But what about food and beverages? Does the Dance Moms alum think that Hailey Bieber’s signature smoothie is worth the hefty price tag of $17?

Hailey Bieber and Maddie Ziegler | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Hailey Bieber partnered with Erewhon to create her Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie

Back in June, Bieber teamed up with upscale health food store, Erewhon, and launched a limited edition smoothie. The Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie coincided with the launch of the model’s new skincare line, Rhode. As Bieber is known for her “glazed donut” skin, the smoothie is said to have skin-enhancing ingredients that help drinkers glow from the inside out.

What’s the smoothie recipe?

But what exactly is in the now viral smoothie that makes it so pricey? The ingredients posted in Erewhon are as follows: MALK almond milk, Neocell hyaluronic acid (who knew it was edible), Harry’s Berries strawberries, avocado, dates, maple syrup, Vital Proteins vanilla collagen, vanilla stevia, Erewhon sea moss, Zuma Valley coconut cream, and housemade strawberry glaze.

What does Maddie Ziegler think of the smoothie?

Bieber’s smoothie has gotten a lot of love online. Plenty of fans, influencers, and consumers alike have praised the sweet smoothie. Others have recreated it at home, claiming to have a recipe for the perfect dupe. Of course, some people have shared that $17 is far too much for one smoothie, no matter what the alleged benefits. But what does Ziegler think about the viral smoothie? In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, she got candid about Bieber’s smoothie.

Since Ziegler is based in Los Angeles, she’s had plenty of opportunities to head to Erewhon and try Bieber’s smoothie. And she’s certainly taken advantage of that. When asked if she’d tried the strawberry smoothie, she responded, “Many times.” But is it worth the sky-high price of $17? According to The Fallout star, the answer is clear. “Yes,” Ziegler shared. “Very much so.” When pressed, Ziegler admitted that it was pricey but highly addictive. “No, it is expensive,” she shared. “It’s really good. And I haven’t stopped drinking it, so.”

Ziegler praises Bieber’s skincare line, Rhode

Ziegler also supports Bieber’s new skincare line, Rhode. In the aforementioned video, she shared that she’s currently using products from Bieber’s collection. “I love it,” she shared.

Ziegler and her boyfriend look up to Justin Bieber and his wife

Ziegler also seems to love the woman behind the smoothie. She formed a relationship with the model when her boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin, was touring with Justin Bieber. “She is such a nice person and so intelligent and so sweet and beautiful,” Ziegler shared about Hailey when speaking to Cosmopolitan. Ziegler also shared that she and Benjamin look up to Hailey and Justin as a couple. “They’re so amazing and so in love,” Ziegler shared. “It’s really refreshing to see that they have that love but that things can be up and down.”

