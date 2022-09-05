Made in America Review: Tate McRae Is All Fans Wanna Be With Upbeat, Energetic Set

From angsty moments in “She’s All I Want to Be” to emotional vocals on “feel like s***,” Tate McRae owned the Rocky Stage at 2022’s Made in America Music Festival, proving her pop bops are the kind of music that should be seen live.

Tate McRae performed at Made in America 2022 in Philadelphia

Tate McRae performs during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway | Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation

As Philadelphia’s annual Labor Day celebration curated by Jay-Z, Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator appeared as the headliners for Made in America 2022. The lineup included other chart-topping artists, including the pop star on the rise, Tate McRae.

On Sept. 3, McRae appeared at the Rocky Stage at this music festival, performing “She’s All I Want to Be,” “Don’t Come Back,” and other chart-topping releases.

Fans shared their love for Tate McRae at Made in America — and the feeling was mutual

Although her pop bops could be written off as surface level and, well, cliché, McRae has a pretty impressive list of collaborations under her belt. Regard and Troye Sivan’s “You” holds over 200 million Spotify plays, with the artist performing an adapted version at this music festival.

Aside from crystal clear vocals, Tate McRae brought the energy with her backup dancers and impressive moves of her own. She paused intermittently to chat with the audience.

“What’s up, guys,” the artist said. “My name is Tate McRae. Nice to meet you all. How’s everybody doing today?”

Someone from the crowd shouted that they loved Tate McRae. She laughed in response, saying that she loved them, too. Looking out at the festival, McRae added, “I’m so excited to be here at Made in America, so thank you for having me. You ever have those people in your life that you get so attached to and they end up doing you so dirty?“

McRae continued with “Don’t Come Back.” The artist ended her 40-minute set with a song that was “crazy” for holding almost a billion Spotify streams.

“This song kind of started everything for me,” McRae said before performing “You Broke Me First.”

Despite the Philadelphia sun and the heat, McRae is a ball of charisma who brings her music to life on stage. At a surprising 19 years old, McRae’s music career is just beginning.

Tate McRae released ‘I Used to Think I Could Fly’ in 2022

She’s a featured artist on blackbear’s “u love u” and “lie to me” by Ali Gatie. Most know this celebrity for her social media presence — McRae sometimes gives an inside look into her rehearsal process.

In 2022, the artist released I Used to Think I Could Fly, featuring songs “What Would You Do,” “I’m So Gone,” “Don’t Come Back,” and “Hate Myself.” The album’s corresponding YouTube music videos subsequently earned praise from viewers.

“Why is it that when she comes out with a new song, I just want another one to come out,” one YouTube comment said. “She’s pouring out bangers, and she’s extremely satisfying to listen and watch. She’s a phenomenal performer and artist, and she will keep going far!”

