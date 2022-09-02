Made in America Releases Set Times for the 2-Day 2022 Philadelphia Music Festival

Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator fans are heading the Philadelphia for 2022’s Made in America event on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The festival officially released the set times for its music celebration curated by Jay-Z. Learn more about the MIA Fest here.

Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator headline 2022’s Made in America Music Festival

Bad Bunny accepts the Top Latin Artist Award performs at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It’s a Philadelphia Labor Day tradition — Made in America returns to the City of Brotherly Love in September 2022. This year’s lineup, curated by Jay-Z, features artists like Bad Bunny, Tyler the Creator, and Burna Boy, also highlighting local restaurants and Philly landmarks.

Philadelphia’s Made in America Festival released its 2022 set times

This festival released its official set times just days before opening its gates. The “doors” for Made in America open at 12 pm, with the first performance at 1:30 p.m. The event takes place along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA — an appropriately named location due to the Labor Day holiday weekend.

There are three stages at Made In America — the Freedom Stage, the Liberty Stage, and the Rocky Stage. The Rocky Stage, aptly named after the film with the same title, will host the two headlining performers — Tyler the Creator and Bad Bunny.

Tyler the Creator performs on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 p.m., while Bad Bunny performs Sunday, Sept. 4 at 9:30 p.m. Other performers on Saturday include Flo Milli, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Jazmine Sullivan, JID, Kodak Black, and others. Sunday’s lineup features Tate McRae, Ryan Castro, Don Toliver, Young Nudy, Burna Boy, and more.

According to the City of Philadelphia, performances are expected to run until approximately midnight on Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sunday. Some streets will be closed, and parking areas will be restricted in specific zones throughout the city. The Philadelphia Museum of Art will remain open.

The Made in America Festival ap is available for download

Attendees can download the “Made in America Festival 2022” app, available in the app store for free. Through this app, fans can receive emergency updates regarding weather and safety, as well as set times and personalized schedules. There’s also a map with points of interest highlighted.

The “Festival Eats” tab describes the food options available throughout the festival grounds. In the “Paper Planes” section, fans can purchase merchandise, including a “Liberty” themed glow-in-the-dark hoodie.

Similar to music festivals like New York City’s Governors Ball and Connecticut’s upcoming Sound on Sound Festival, Made in America has a clear bag policy for its attendees. (Purses, bags, or clutches no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, subject to search.)

For fans who can’t travel to the City of Brotherly Love, Roc Nation will broadcast a live stream of the event on YouTube. More information can be found on the Made In America Festival website.

