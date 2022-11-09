A Madonna Song Made ‘Meghan Trainor ‘Fall In Love With Music’

Meghan Trainor rose to prominence in the music industry in the mid-2010s. Before she became a pop and hip-hop sensation, she wrote music for other artists. For instance, she worked on “Ain’t Your Mama” for Jennifer Lopez.

While Trainor assisted several musicians, others inadvertently helped her out with her career. Their songs would inspire her down the road. On one occasion, one of Madonna’s hits made her develop a passion for music.

‘Like a Prayer’ was a great success

In 1989, Madonna released “Like a Prayer” as part of her fourth studio album. The song became a massive hit and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, it continued to stay on the top of the charts for over a month. The subject matter likely contributed to its success.

The lyrics are about a young girl who falls passionately in love with God. Madonna focuses on religious themes as well as topics like family and feminism. After all, the singer grew up with a Catholic upbringing. While many listeners could relate, a bit of controversy followed the song.

Madonna released a music video for “Like a Prayer,” and many people became outraged. The content would lead to Pepsi ending an expensive ad campaign with her. She has no regrets about making the video, and many people still love the song today.

A couple of other famous artists have talked about “Like a Prayer.” Trainor is one of the many fans who love the piece. In fact, it has a special place in her heart.

Meghan Trainor developed a love for music because of Madonna

Many people enjoyed listening to “Like a Prayer,” and Trainor was one of them. In an interview with ELLE, she mentions how the song made her “fall in love with music.” The well-known song helped her understand what music really was.

“Like a Prayer” made Trainor realize that a song was more than a bunch of lyrics. It is a memory that someone makes and can last a lifetime. Trainor then goes to recollect a beloved experience that involves her mother.

“A core memory I have that I love is singing in the car with my mama. Like singing loud to Madonna, ‘Like a Prayer,'” Trainor explained. “Especially when the choir comes in. We were a part of that choir. We were in it, and I never knew what Madonna looked like. So, I pictured my mom with really long hair.”

Trainor also mentions how “Like a Prayer” starts “intense” and sounds like an “epic ballad.” The feel of the song changes before returning “back to love.” The overall effect helped get Trainor into music, which she turned into a career.

Other influences in Meghan Trainor’s life

Megan Trainor performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on October 21, 2022 in New York City. | John Lamparski/Getty Images

Trainor has had other songwriting idols besides Madonna. She once opened up about being a big fan of Frank Sinatra’s work. Furthermore, she would listen to his songs while writing her own. However, Sinatra was not Trainor’s only source of inspiration.

Britney Spears had a major impact on popular culture, and her influence reached one of Trainor’s songs. The single was “No,” and it does not sound like Trainor’s previous work. She wanted to do something different and modeled the song after Spears’ “Overprotected.”

Of course, the rest of the album drew inspiration from other 90s music. People might hear similarities between her hits and work from other past artists. Trainor also discussed which musicians from a bygone area acted as role models.

For example, she listened to Phil Collins in the ’90s. The soundtrack he made for Tarzan drew her attention and even defined her life for a time.

