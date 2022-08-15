Madonna ‘Worships’ Kendrick Lamar and Wants to Collab With Him

Music icon Madonna has seen plenty of artists come and go since she first burst onto the scene four decades ago. One of her favorite artists at the moment is Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Madonna | Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Madonna has been around for decades

Madonna released her self-titled debut album in 1983, which contained songs including “Burning Up” and “Borderline,” the latter being her first top-ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her 1984 follow-up, Like a Virgin, solidified her spot as a pop music trailblazer.

Over the following decades, Madonna continued to release new albums, each sounding different than the last. This included albums such as Like a Prayer, Erotica, Ray of Light, and Confessions on a Dance Floor. She eventually earned the title of “Queen of Pop” for her work.

She also starred in several movies throughout her career, including A League of Their Own, Dick Tracy, and her acclaimed role as Eva Perón in Evita.

In total, Madonna has notched 12 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned seven Grammy Awards.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during day three of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium | Jason Koerner/Getty Images

She loves Kendrick Lamar and wants to work with him

Throughout her time in the entertainment industry, Madonna has seen the rise of many new artists, including rapper Kendrick Lamar. In a 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she revealed that she wants to work with the Compton-bred emcee.

“There’s one artist that I worship more than anything and I would love to collaborate with him that’s Kendrick Lamar,” she said. “His new record [Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers] is history making … mind bogglingly brilliant. It’s insane.”

RELATED: Madonna Once Went on Tour With Singers Who Sounded Like ‘Monks’

Kendrick Lamar has had a big year

2022 has been a monumental year for Kendrick Lamar. In February, he co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show alongside hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem. And in May, he released the highly-anticipated Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his first album in five years.

Like Lamar, Madonna herself has also performed at the Super Bowl, headlining the 2012 show.

Madonna has collaborated with many other rappers

If Madonna were to link up with Kendrick Lamar on a song, it would hardly be her first time collaborating with a rapper. Over the years, Madge has teamed up with some of the hottest names in hip-hop to create new music.

Among the “La Isla Bonita” singer’s rap collaborators are Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Quavo, Swae Lee, Nas, Chance the Rapper, and Kanye West.

While hip-hop has been around as long as she has, most of Madonna’s rap collaborations have been in the past two decades on more recent albums, such as 2008’s Hard Candy, 2012’s MDNA, and 2015’s Rebel Heart.

And while she never got to work with legendary rapper Tupac Shakur before his death, she did confirm that the two were briefly an item in the 1990s.

RELATED: Madonna Reunited With the Mastermind Behind Her ‘Vogue’ Video 30 Years Later