Madonna’s Recent Remix Collaborations Include Beyoncé and Saucy Santana

Madonna has been a music icon for decades, and throughout that time she’s seen the rise of countless other artists. Beyoncé and Saucy Santana are just two artists who have crossed paths with Madge before, and both have acknowledged her undeniable impact on pop culture.

Madonna | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry

Madonna has been a pop icon for decades

Madonna first emerged on the music scene in the early 1980s with her self-titled debut album. Throughout the 1980s, she rose to prominence with hits including “Like a Virgin,” “La Isla Bonita,” and “Like a Prayer.” In the 1990s, she began to expand her image with albums like Erotica and Ray of Light, and in the 2000s with Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Madonna remains a looming figure in pop music today. She collaborated with artists like Maluma and Anitta on her 2019 album Madame X, and she continues to earn respect from her much younger peers.

Beyoncé | Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times

Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul (Queens Remix)’ samples Madonna’s ‘Vogue’

Beyoncé has shown Madonna love in the past. Following the release of her smash self-titled 2013 visual album, Beyoncé explained at the listening event that she wanted to emulate the “Borderline” singer’s career trajectory. “I felt like I wanted to follow in the footsteps of Madonna and be a powerhouse and have my own empire,” she said, according to Us Weekly.

Beyoncé and Madonna have not worked on a new song together, but fans of the two singers got a special treat in August 2022 with Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” The song is a remix of the lead single from her seventh album Renaissance that mashes up the Big Freedia-assisted single with Madonna’s hit 1990 single “Vogue.”

Given “Vogue”‘s significance for the queer ballroom scene and the fact that Beyoncé’s Renaissance is a love letter to Black LGBTQ+ culture, it’s not surprising that Bey chose to get people dancing with the classic Madonna track.

Madonna teamed up with Saucy Santana for a collab

In 2021 and 2022, Saucy Santana began going viral on TikTok thanks his 2020 single “Material Girl.” While the song doesn’t sound anything like Madonna’s single of the same name, the message behind it was very similar.

In August 2022, Madonna created a new track with Saucy Santana that acted as a remix to his song. “Material Gworrllllllll!” is a brand new song that incorporates Saucy Santana’s chorus as Madonna sings about the materialistic desires that made the original so great.

They even got to perform the song together live. In an interview with Power 106, he admitted that he was working so hard rehearsing before their performance that he didn’t process that he actually got to share a stage with Madonna.

“I had rehearsed with Madonna for three weeks,” he said. “Just seeing her attitude and how she is and how cool she is and just being around her, I didn’t even soak all that in until after. Like I went through all the rehearsals, we performed and all that, and I was like, ‘I just performed with Madonna!’ And we did a song together!”

RELATED: Saucy Santana Reveals the Key to Making LGBTQ Artists Go Mainstream: ‘Keep Banging Down the Door’