‘Magnolia Table’ Fans Are Shocked by Joanna Gaines’ $50,000 Stove: ‘It’s the Price of a Luxury Car’

Joanna Gaines is as famous for her delicious recipes and cooking skills as she is for her work in home design. Fans of the Magnolia Network spotted a very expensive appliance on Gaines’ cooking show, Magnolia Table – a $50,000 stove. Here’s what fans are saying about the pricey item and how Chip and Joanna Gains afford the luxury appliance.

Joanna Gaines | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Joanna Gaines shares recipes with fans on ‘Magnolia Table’

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines own Magnolia Network, a TV network broadcasting personality-based lifestyle programs featuring topics like home renovation, design, and food.

The Gaineses also own a Waco, Texas-based restaurant called Magnolia Table, and Joanna has a cookbook and a cooking series with the same name.

Here’s how IMDb describes the Magnolia Table TV show: “Infused with her warmth and passion for all things family, Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from, and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.”

There are 6 seasons of the show, with 6 or 7 episodes per season. In each episode, Gaines whips up a tasty new recipe or shares several dishes following a theme like “after-school snacks” or “brunch menu.”

Fans can stream the show on the Magnolia Network or on discovery+.

In January, Joanna Gaines of FIXER UPPER fame announced her cooking show MAGNOLIA TABLE as one of the first shows released on the Magnolia Network preview featured on Discovery+.https://t.co/kGXrbEVxpk pic.twitter.com/cYS7ar22Yo — Movieguide® (@movieguide) April 11, 2021

Fans are ‘hyperventilating’ over Joanna Gaines’ $50,000 stove on ‘Magnolia Table’

In a Reddit thread titled “Magnolia Table,” fans pointed out a distractingly expensive appliance in Joanna Gaines’ cooking show.

After one fan asked which stove brand the Fixer Upper star used on her show, another Reddit user answered, “La Cornue. It’s the price of a luxury car but in a range form.”

“I came to this board SPECIFICALLY to talk about that range! We paused on a closeup of a burner so I could look it up,” another fan commented. “I knew it would be expensive but I was not prepared. And it’s hard to get a good estimate because each one is custom, apparently? So we figured it was a $40,000 – $60,000 appliance. Maybe even more, but I was already hyperventilating and I had to stop.”

The Reddit users seem to be correct. Gaines’ stove looks identical to the La Cornue Le Château 150. According to Designer Appliances, the cost of the appliance starts at $51,300.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ net worth

It’s not unreasonable to imagine that Chip and Joanna Gaines can afford a pricey stove like the La Cornue Le Château 150. Celebrity Net Worth states that the famous couple has a combined net worth of approximately $50 million.

The couple stepped into the public eye with their HGTV show Fixer Upper. They expanded their empire to include their own television network, a line of housewares, restaurants, a coffee shop, a cookbook, and more.

Joanna Gaines is the owner, founder, and lead designer of Magnolia Homes. The company’s line for Target, called Hearth & Hand, includes 300 pieces ranging from bedding to lifestyle products. The Magnolia Table star also has a line of pillows and rugs at Anthropologie.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines’ True Passion Is Not Real Estate or Design