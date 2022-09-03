Magnum, P.I. was a staple of ’80s TV. Starring a handsome, mustached Tom Selleck, the lighthearted crime drama aired on CBS for eight seasons from 1980 to 1988. The action centers on Thomas Sullivan Magnum IV (Selleck), who lives on the picturesque Hawaiian estate of an unseen benefactor, Robin Masters (voiced in four episodes by the legendary Orson Welles in one of his final roles). As a private investigator, Magnum solves various cases, from murders to thefts to bizarre mysteries.

CBS aired a reboot starring Jay Hernandez in the Ferrari driver’s seat. It ran for four seasons from 2018 to 2022 before NBC picked it up for seasons 5 and 6.

The original was a treasure, with plenty of drama and action that defined how a long-running show could keep fans enthralled. So, which Magnum, P.I. cast members are still alive?

Tom Selleck anchored ‘Magnum, P.I.’ as the titular private eye

Selleck, now 77, played the hairy-chested detective with a blend of action, emotion, and gentleness. He brought depth to a show and a genre that often lacked the weight that resonated with viewers.

After his stint on Magnum, P.I., Selleck starred in Quigley Down Under, Three Men and a Baby, Mr. Baseball, and a series of Jesse Stone made-for-TV movies. He also had guest roles on Friends, Boston Legal, and Vegas. More recently, fans know him as the head of the Regan family in Blue Bloods for 12 seasons, anchoring another long-running TV drama.

‘Magnum, P.I.’ cast member John Hillerman played a British butler but was born in Texas

John Hillerman often stole scenes as Jonathan Quayle Higgins III, the butler of Masters’ estate. Whereas Magnum was laid-back and freewheeling, Higgins was uptight and stuffy, although his intentions were good. In the series finale, showrunners revealed what fans suspected all along: Higgins was indeed Magnum’s benefactor (so, the butler did it).

Hillerman was a TV and movie character actor in the ‘70s and ‘80s, appearing in Blazing Saddles and History of the World, Part I. He was good friends with Betty White and guested on her eponymous show in the mid-’70s. But Magnum P.I. was his best-known role.

Hillerman died in 2017 at age 84 of natural causes in Houston, Texas, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Roger E. Mosley portrayed helicopter pilot T.C., Magnum’s war buddy

Roger E. Mosley starred as Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, a buddy from Magnum’s days serving in the U.S. Marine in Vietnam. T.C. was Magnum’s helicopter pilot, which makes sense because it’s easier to get around Hawaiin by air rather than car or boat. T.C. and Magnum always had each other’s back and often teamed up during fistfights.

Later, Mosley had a guest-starring role as John Booky in two episodes of the new Magnum P.I. He was also known for A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, Terminal Island, and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper.

Sadly, the veteran TV actor died this past August 7 at age 83 after a July car crash paralyzed him from the shoulders down. He left behind a daughter and a wife of 60 years, according to The New York Times.

Larry Manetti played Rick, another Vietnam War buddy

Larry Manetti portrayed Orville Wilbur Richard “Rick” Wright, a former gunner in the squadron with Magnum and T.C. in Vietnam. He ran the King Kamehameha Club, an exclusive beachfront club in Oahu. Magnum used his friend’s connections in the Hawaiian underbelly to get information on cases. Rick was also a firearms expert who often provided armed backup for the private investigator and chopper pilot.

The now-75-year-old actor loves playing Italian characters on television. He’s also known for his recurring role as Nicky “The Kid” Demarco in Hawaii Five-0, leading to a cameo for the same character in two episodes of the Magnum P.I. reboot. In addition, Manetti appeared in JAG and Black Sheep Squadron, IMDb reports.

