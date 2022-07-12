Maisie Williams, the 25-year-old renowned actor from England, has gotten a lot of praise and recognition over the past few years. Williams made her acting premiere on HBO’s Game of Thrones. Cast to play the part of Arya Stark, the debut role catapulted her career and lasted for almost a decade.

Since Game of Thrones ended in 2019, the beloved actor has appeared in other shows like Two Weeks to Live and Gen: Lock. Williams’ fans and followers have enjoyed getting to know her better, on and off the screen. One recent interview even revealed the star’s favorite food to her fans.

Maisie Williams’ favorite food is ‘good everywhere’ and also easy to make

Maisie Williams on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ | Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Leave it to WIRED to help fans and followers find answers to some of the most asked and bizarre questions about some of the most beloved celebrities.

In Maisie Williams’ WIRED Autocomplete Interview on YouTube, the Game of Thrones star talked about everything from the color of her eyebrows to the number of her tattoos. Which, by the way, the answer is seven, at the moment.

One burning question during the interview was, “What is Maisie Williams’ favorite food”? Williams enthusiastically revealed that kimchi is her all-time favorite dish. As the actor said, “I eat jars and jars and jars of kimchi.”

Plus, as Williams explained, kimchi is good in absolutely every continent. Not to mention, kimchi is relatively easy to make and has many benefits.

What exactly is kimchi?

Colorado State University‘s Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition’s “Understanding and Making Kimchi” is a phenomenal resource for people learning about the unique dish. As the authors’ explained, “Kimchi is a flavorful, sour, salty mix of fermented vegetables and seasonings that plays an important role in Korean culture.”

Kimchi has been around for thousands of years, and depending on the season, the components and vegetables may vary. Cabbage and radishes are often the stars of this well-known and cultured meal. Known for its seasoning, kimchi often calls for ingredients like ginger, garlic, and spring onions.

How to prepare kimchi

Maisie Williams isn’t alone, and lovers of kimchi can easily prepare this meal at home if they wish. My Korean Kitchen is one of the many platforms that offer a step-by-step guide to the tasty process.

Starting with napa cabbage, keep the stem in place while cutting the vegetable into quarters. After rinsing them off in water, one at a time, dip the cabbage pieces into a bowl of salt water before moving them to the tray.

Salt is the name of the game, so the next step requires chefs to open up the cabbage leaves while sprinkling and rubbing salt into all of the crevices. Using a large food-safe container, soak the cabbage in salt water for six hours to allow it to pickle. It helps to rotate the cabbage every couple of hours.

When it is time, rinse the cabbage off and allow them to dry for about an hour. While waiting, mix glutinous rice flour with water in a saucepan to create the necessary paste for the kimchi. Once it is complete and cooled down, add in some Korean chili flakes.

In a large mixing bowl, combine radish, fine sea salt, Korean fish sauce, and salted fermented shrimp. Then, let the bowl of ingredients sit for 10 minutes. Next, the recipe calls for Korean chives, carrots, minced garlic, minced ginger, sugar, and blended onion. Finally, mix in the glutinous rice flour paste.

This mixture of seasoning will be used to sprinkle over the cabbage pieces. Once seasoned, move the cabbage into an airtight container. After 24 hours of being left out at room temperature, move the containers to the fridge. For the best results, allow the kimchi to chill for three to four days.

What are the benefits of Maisie Williams’ favorite food?

Fortunately for Maisie Williams, Kimchi isn’t just tasty and easy to make at home, but it is a dish with many benefits. According to Healthline, one of the main advantages of kimchi is that it is loaded with nutrients but still low in calories. Talk about a win-win.

In addition, the fermentation process aids the production of probiotics, which are great for helping keep bodies healthy. Williams definitely seems like she is on to something with kimchi.

RELATED: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Took Out The Night King But Her Favorite On-Screen Slaying Is an Obscure Character